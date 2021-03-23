so.da Welcomes Over 20 New Canadian Creators to its Dynamic Roster of Lifestyle Experts, Launches New Slate of Digital Originals

Creators Boost Canada's Leading Lifestyle Platforms Including Food Network Canada, HGTV Canada, Slice, and Complex Canada Through Editorial and New Short-Form Originals

TORONTO, March 23, 2021 /CNW/ - so.da, Corus Entertainment's award-winning social and digital agency, unveiled today their latest development in content innovation, introducing a roster of 21 Canadian creators and numerous short-form series spanning across Canada's leading lifestyle brands. Developing trend-setting original editorial content for HGTV Canada, Food Network Canada, Slice and Complex Canada, so.da continues to expand its efforts in generating massive organic reach and expanding brand awareness to wider audiences. In the last year, so.da's content was seen 5 billion times and over 1500 pieces of social content is created each week.*

"Establishing a new roster of young, diverse and expert creators for our lifestyle brands has allowed us to reinvent our editorial strategy and develop dynamic original short-form content that focuses on the trends of today while further growing our highly engaged communities," said Dervla Kelly, Senior Vice President, Marketing & so.da. "Not only do the creators bring authenticity and influence to the content, our brands themselves bring tremendous authority and influence, along with providing a contextually relevant and brand-safe environment for advertisers to integrate into."

Seeing an opportunity to extend each brand's reach across social and digital platforms, so.da has enlisted a diverse roster of content creators that uniquely tap into trends through short-form content on a weekly and monthly cadence. Developed and produced in tandem with the so.da originals team, the content series range from healthy eating, baking therapy, home improvements and DIYs to beauty,fashion, sex and relationships, providing another opportunity for advertisers to reach these highly engaged audiences.

On @HGTVCanada, four content creators are introduced showcasing a wide range of home improvement tips and tricks. Since launching this past spring, creator content has garnered an engagement rate of 72% on @HGTVCanada's Instagram stories and at hgtv.ca. It has also amassed to over 1.6 million impression in the last 10 months.**

@HGTVCanada's Creators:

@hey.maca) The craftiest of the bunch, whose creativity knows no bounds. Watch as she inspires whimsical creations. Denise Dias (@denisediasto) – Resident DIYer who tackles everything from converted nurseries and outdoor playhouses to festive doormats and holiday crackers.

Taking a multi-platform approach with creator content for @FoodNetworkCA, the brand awakens audience's taste buds with creators ranging from recipe developers, home cooks and nutritionists. Each providing a wide range of custom content that centres on sweet, savory, indulgent and healthy eats. The brand has seen creator content generate over 7.3 million impressions and 82% engagement rate in less than a year** sparking development for a collection short-form series in the wake of the pandemic. With the trend of quarantine cooking at an all-time high, so.da has created three series that speak to the at-home foodie looking for inspiration whether it be dining in with takeout, baking at home or mastering a meal in 10 minutes.

@FoodNetworkCA Creators:

@FoodNetworkCA Original Series:

Baking Therapy (Published Weekly on Instagram Stories, Facebook, Pinterest, FoodNetwork.ca)

On Baking Therapy, Sabrina Stavenjord walks audiences through the step-by-step process of a baking tutorial, ultimately inspiring viewers to get in the kitchen to try out her simple and delicious desserts.

Dining In (Published Monthly on IGTV, Facebook, YouTube, FoodNetwork.ca)

In this series, Toronto husband and wife team Philip Lago and Mystique Mattai bring the dining out experience in. They'll rate and review the takeout meals, and then attempt to replicate their favourite recipes in the comfort of their own home.

We Know You Have 10 Minutes (Published Monthly on IGTV, Facebook, YouTube, FoodNetwork.ca)

Most of us have days where we cook out of necessity and don't have time to whip up a culinary masterpiece. Without sacrificing quality or flavour, all of the recipes in this series can be made in 10 minutes or less. Busy weeks, we're ready for you. Creators featured are Tamara Green and Sarah Grossman.

The award-winning*** Slice.ca continues its mandate to inspire, empower and entertain with the addition of five content creators across beauty, fashion, sex and relationships. Across platforms, creator content has reached over 4.2 million impressions and continues to grow.** Currently in production, so.da is set to launch its latest short-form series Sex Sessions which dials deep into sex education like never before.

@Slicedotca's Creators:

Samantha Bitty (@samantha_bitty) – Samantha is a sexual health and consent educator, speaker and social change entrepreneur. Having laughter, empathy and liberation as central pillars of her work, she aims to facilitate creative educational spaces that can fill the gaps often left by traditional models of learning.

@Slicedotca Original Series:

Sex Sessions (In Production)

Samantha Bitty takes sex education to another, realer, level in Sex Sessions. The 10 episode series, takes viewers through the ABC's of sex – literally – talking about everything they definitely did not teach us in school. This is a sex-positive series with an intersectional lens. We know sex is not just about sex. It evokes questions around all aspects of identity and society: gender, race, politics, and law. Samantha is here to have an open and honest conversation.

Made You Look (Published on IGTV, Facebook, YouTube, Slice.ca)

Tracey Moore explores the latest trends, tests the newest products and offers tips and tricks in Made You Look. Our style expert reveals how to actually wear current trends in fashion and beauty through real talk — with authenticity and inclusion at the core of the conversation.

On @ComplexCanada, so.da is set to launch Northern Soles. Debuting with eight episodes this spring, the series see lifestyle KIN creator Andy Dang (@certified) highlight his top sneaker picks of the month, and best places to shop for them across Canada. Andy will discuss his top sleeper selects, hype shoes and why his picks are your next must haves.

*** Slice.ca is the Gold recipient at the Canadian Online Publishing Awards 2020 for Best Media Website Design in the consumer division.

