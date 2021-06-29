"A sustainable municipal territory since 2019, Saint-Laurent integrates sustainable development and environmental protection into all its decisions. The replacement of thousands of our street lamps with LEDs will help significantly improve energy efficiency along our roads. We are already seeing significant benefits in terms of energy savings. Once again, we are investing to implement innovative, concrete solutions to fight the climate emergency."

Alan DeSousa, Mayor of Saint-Laurent

Highlights

Additional advantages of LED street lamps for both Saint-Laurent and Ville de Montréal:

Knowing the actual electricity consumption

Efficiently managing inventory

Being able to immediately take action in case a lamp breaks or malfunctions

Detecting copper wire thefts

Quickly adjusting lighting intensity, as needed

This large-scale operation was carried out as part of Ville de Montreal's $110-million project to replace all 132,000 street lamps in the 19 boroughs with LEDs. The previous street lamps were HPS (high-pressure sodium).

In Saint-Laurent, this project was carried out in two phases:

Replacement of 2,100 street lamps by Hydro-Québec on its own poles, under the supervision of Arrondissement de Saint-Laurent . This work began in 2014 and was completed in 2019. A total investment of $4.03 million in all—$630,000 contributed by Saint-Laurent , $2.4 million by Ville de Montréal and $1 million by Hydro-Québec.

. This work began in 2014 and was completed in 2019. A total investment of in all—$630,000 contributed by , by Ville de Montréal and by Hydro-Québec. Replacement of 8,000 street lamps on Saint-Laurent's major arteries and local roads, carried out by Ville de Montréal, mainly in 2017 and 2018. An investment of $7.5 million on the part of Ville de Montréal.

This project corresponds to the objectives of Saint-Laurent's 2016-2020 Local greenhouse gas emissions reduction plan (corporate component), particularly aimed at cutting down on electricity consumption for street lighting.

About Saint-Laurent's 10-year capital investment program

Covering the years from 2021 to 2030, Saint-Laurent's Ten-year capital investment program is designed to plan investments to improve the borough's parks, roads and public buildings. With a budget of $97 million, this program allows for great flexibility in carrying out priority projects. It replaces the Three-year capital investment program that is usually adopted each year in conjunction with the operating budget.

