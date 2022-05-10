Slurpee® Bring Your Own Cup Day is finally back at 7-Eleven® Canada

Also, to help Canadians stay cool this year, 7-Eleven Canada will be dropping new and exclusive flavours, monthly from May until the end of the summer. Starting with Frog Water in May, Slurpee fans can treat their tastebuds to WatermelonEE and LimEE flavours – it's a flavour that is sure to be your new favourite and is here all summer long.

"We know our fans have been counting down the days for the return of the Slurpee Bring Your Own Cup Day so we're so excited to finally answer their call and bring it back this summer," says Norman Hower, VP and GM of 7-Eleven Canada. "There is some friendly competition each year – we can't wait to see them show off their cups and creativity. Don't forget to tag @SlurpeeCanada and #BYOCCanada."

The celebration doesn't end here. To help make the best of the summer, 7-Eleven Canada is kicking off Sev's 360 Summer that gives 7-Eleven fans a chance to win prizes like $5,000 travel vouchers, $2,500 travel vouchers and 1,000 bonus 7Rewards points for 1,000 winners per day that can be used to redeem free snacks and drinks, like Slurpee (psst – there will be over 123 million bonus points awarded this summer). All you have to do is to scan your 7Rewards app, and qualifying purchases will give you entries to the contest.

It's been awhile since the last Slurpee Bring Your Own Cup Day so here's a quick reminder on some ground rules:

Container needs to be no larger than 26 cm in diameter – this should give you plenty of Slurpee to keep cool during the spring

– this should give you plenty of Slurpee to keep cool during the spring Your cup of choice should be food safe and squeaky clean – a great way to ensure that you enjoy the refreshing flavours of Slurpee

and squeaky – a great way to ensure that you enjoy the refreshing flavours of Slurpee Make sure the cup is also leak proof so you don't miss out on a single drop of Slurpee

For more information on Slurpee Bring Your Own Cup Day and to keep up to date on summer flavour drops, check out https://7-eleven.ca/slurpee-byoc and @SlurpeeCanada on all social platforms.

