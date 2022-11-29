SLURPEE Lands at YYZ Toronto Pearson International Airport Terminal 1

now available - 24/7 Slurpee®, "hot from the oven in minutes" fresh snack options on-the-go

TORONTO, Nov. 29, 2022 /CNW/ - 7-Eleven Canada is ready for takeoff and is pleased to announce the arrival of its newest convenience location at Toronto Pearson International Airport. Open 24/7 and located in Terminal 1 International Arrivals, the store will serve travellers and airport employees who are quickly on-the-go, as well as those waiting to pick up loved ones.

"As a leading retailer, our goal at 7-Eleven Canada is to meet our customers where they are with what they need, and our latest store opening inside Toronto Pearson International Airport will provide both airport employees and travellers with all their on-the-go needs," said Marc Goodman, Vice President and General Manager, 7-Eleven Canada. "We're excited to serve the thousands of travellers and airport employees every day as we continue to expand our footprint for the years to come."

The newly open store is conveniently located as you step off the aircraft and offers:

A wide variety of "hot from the oven in minutes" pizza, chicken wings, strips, and snacks

100% All Beef quarter-pound Big Bite Hotdogs, Crispy Taquitos and Potato Wedges - crispy on the outside and fluffy on the inside

Fresh hot and cold sandwiches made locally and delivered fresh daily

Thirst-quenching beverages – Especially the original Classic Slurpee®, and an endless variety of hot and iced beverages at 7-Eleven's Coffee Bar 2.0 - The bean-to-cup brewers allow coffee fans to select the size, temperature, and intensity of their java, with beans ground fresh for each cup

Freshly cut flowers to greet your loved ones, gift cards, mobile phone chargers and more

7-Eleven Canada encourages customers to take advantage of its 7Rewards® loyalty program and 7-Eleven Mobile Checkout through the 7-Eleven mobile app when shopping at their stores.

Perks of having the 7-Eleven app:

Earn and redeem 7Rewards® points towards free food and drinks, including hundreds of 7-Eleven products including coffee, Slurpee®, chips and fresh food snacks and meals

Join the new 7-Eleven Coffee Club and get the 7 th coffee for free for a limited time

coffee for free for a limited time Get an extra 25% off your coffee of choice, every time you bring a reusable mug for a limited time

SKIP THE LINE with 7-Eleven Mobile Checkout and enjoy the contactless shopping experience - Simply SCAN, PAY & GO, and earn 20X 7Rewards® points

7Rewards® loyalty program and 7-Eleven Mobile Checkout will be available at the YYZ Toronto Pearson International Airport location - for members to continue earning points and experiences towards free food and drinks. Not a member? Simply download the 7-Eleven app from the App Store or Google Play Store and register.

"Since 2013, 7-Eleven has been a staple at Pearson's Terminal 1—for arriving passengers, their friends and family and our employees," said Ian Clarke, Chief Financial Officer and Acting Head of Commercial and Business Partnerships at the Greater Toronto Airports Authority. "We're delighted to be celebrating the opening of 7-Eleven's all-new location and the convenience it offers everyone at the airport just in time for the traditionally busy holiday travel season."

