TORONTO, May 31, 2024 /CNW/ - SLGI Asset Management Inc. ("SLGI Asset Management") today announced unitholder approval to proceed with changes to certain mutual funds as previously announced on March 8, 2024. The approved changes are outlined below.

Investment objective change

Effective after the close of business on or about June 28, 2024, the investment objective of the Sun Life Amundi Emerging Markets Debt Fund (the "Fund") will be to seek total return through investment in investment grade and non-investment grade debt securities of issuers located anywhere in the world. To better align with the new investment objective:

The Fund will be renamed Sun Life MFS Global Core Plus Bond Fund;

The Fund's investment strategies will be changed; and

The Fund's risk rating will be reduced from low-to-medium to low.

Additional changes include:

The Fund's sub-advisors, currently Amundi (UK) Limited and Amundi Canada Inc., will be replaced with MFS Investment Management Canada Limited;

Management fees will be reduced by 0.77 percentage points for Series A and 0.42 percentage points for Series F, reflected in the table below; and

Series Current management fee New management fee Reduction between current

and new management fee A 1.70 % 0.93 % 0.77 % F 0.85 % 0.43 % 0.42 % I ≤1.5% ≤0.93% 0.57 % IS 0.75 % 0.43 % 0.32 %

Administration fees for certain series of the Fund will be reduced as reflected in the table below.

Series Current administration fee New administration fee Reduction between current

and new administration fee A 0.20 % 0.15 % 0.05 % F 0.15 % 0.10 % 0.05 % IS 0.20 % 0.10 % 0.10 %

Fund merger

Effective after the close of business on or about June 28, 2024, SLGI Asset Management will merge Sun Life Global Tactical Yield Private Pool (the "Pool") into the Fund, as approved by unitholders. The merger will be executed on a taxable basis.

More information

Full details of the fund merger and investment objective change can be found in a management information circular (the "Circular"). This Circular is available on www.sedarplus.ca.

About SLGI Asset Management Inc.

SLGI Asset Management Inc. is a subsidiary of Sun Life Financial Inc. It offers Canadians a diverse lineup of mutual funds and innovative portfolio solutions, empowering them to pursue their financial goals at every life stage. We bring together the strength of one of Canada's most trusted names in financial services, Sun Life, with some of the best asset managers from around the world to deliver a truly global investment platform. As of March 31, 2024, SLGI Asset Management Inc. manages $38.3 billion on behalf of institutional and retail investors from coast-to-coast and is a member of the Sun Life group of companies. For more information visit www.sunlifeglobalinvestments.com.

About Sun Life

Sun Life is a leading international financial services organization providing asset management, wealth, insurance, and health solutions to individual and institutional Clients. Sun Life has operations in a number of markets worldwide, including Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Hong Kong, the Philippines, Japan, Indonesia, India, China, Australia, Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, and Bermuda. As of March 31, 2024, Sun Life had total assets under management of $1.47 trillion. For more information, please visit www.sunlife.com .

Sun Life Financial Inc. trades on the Toronto (TSX), New York (NYSE) and Philippine (PSE) stock exchanges under the ticker symbol SLF.

Note to editors: All figures in Canadian dollars.

