Sleep is your kids' most essential school supply this Back to School season

Sleep Country and the Canadian Mental Health Association partner to raise awareness of sleep's impact on mental wellbeing and success in school

TORONTO, Aug. 15, 2022 /CNW/ - Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. ("Sleep Country" or the "Company") (TSX: ZZZ), Canada's leading specialty sleep retailer, is encouraging children and youth to put sleep at the top of their Back to School supply list this school year. Working with the Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA), Sleep Country is highlighting the connection between sleep and mental wellbeing to enable students to achieve their dreams.

As leaders in sleep for more than 28 years, Sleep Country knows that getting a good night's sleep is critical to function both mentally and physically. In fact, sleep plays a pivotal role in a child's growth and directly affects their academic performance, concentration and emotional regulation.

"While most Canadians prioritize getting everything their child needs for the classroom, the bedroom is often overlooked as a key need for school success," said Stewart Schaefer, President and CEO, Sleep Country. "We are proud to team up with the Canadian Mental Health Association again to highlight the powerful impact sleep has on mental wellbeing as kids head back to school."

Sleep powers the mind and protects mental health

Sleep is vital at any age and has been shown to improve learning, attention, memory, behaviour, and overall mental and physical wellbeing. Unfortunately, one in four Canadian youth are not getting enough sleep, while one in five Canadian youth are affected by a mental illness. Seventy per cent of mental health challenges begin in childhood and adolescence, and the onset of mental stress during this crucial development period can have lasting effects on mental wellbeing.

"When children and youth don't sleep enough or don't sleep well, they are more likely to feel stress, and even become anxious or depressed," says Margaret Eaton, National CEO, Canadian Mental Health Association. "On the other hand, having good sleep supports their learning and their overall wellbeing. Thank you to Sleep Country for their gift, which will help set youth up to be well and realize their dreams."

As part of the campaign to highlight the powerful impact sleep has on mental wellbeing ahead of back to school, Sleep Country is donating $100,000 to the Canadian Mental Health Association to support youth for the new academic year. Sleep Country's donation will directly support youth across Canada through the charity's Campus Peer Support pilot project, a post-secondary initiative at five campuses across the country. Peer support plays an essential role in promoting personal growth, supporting mental health recovery and improving quality of life.

To help children and youth get the essential sleep they need for optimal performance, Sleep Country has developed a Back to School Shop with key sleep essentials. Even small changes to a student's bed – such as sheets, pillows, duvets and mattress protectors – can help them get a better night's sleep to feel mentally strong and perform at their best.

About Sleep Country

Sleep Country is Canada's leading specialty sleep retailer with a national retail store network and multiple robust eCommerce platforms. The Company has 287 corporate-owned stores and 20 warehouses across Canada and operates under retail banners: "Sleep Country Canada", with omnichannel operations in Canada excluding Québec; "Dormez-vous" with omnichannel operations in Québec; "Endy", Canada's leading direct-to-consumer online sleep solutions retailer; and recently acquired "Hush", one of Canada's fastest-growing digital retailers. Sleep Country is a purpose-led organization dedicated to transforming lives by awakening Canadians to the power of sleep and is committed to building a company culture of inclusion and diversity where differences are embraced and valued. The Company meaningfully and positively supports its environment and the communities where it operates through its comprehensive mattress and foundation recycling program that keeps mattresses out of landfills, as well as its bed donation program that contributes new and gently used mattresses and foundations to Canadian charities to help families and children in need get a good night's sleep. For more information about Sleep Country, please visit www.sleepcountry.ca .

About Canadian Mental Health Association

Founded in 1918, the Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA) is the most established, most extensive community mental health organization in Canada. Through a presence in more than 330 communities across every province and one territory, CMHA provides advocacy and resources that help to prevent mental health problems and illnesses, support recovery and resilience, and enable all Canadians to flourish and thrive. For more information, please visit www.cmha.ca .

