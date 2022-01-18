Sleep Country partners with Loblaw Marketplace

New online store expands customer offering with one of Canada's best selection of sleep products

TORONTO, Jan. 18, 2022 /CNW/ - Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. ("Sleep Country") (TSX: ZZZ), Canada's leading omnichannel and direct-to-consumer specialty sleep retailer announced today the launch of the Sleep Country store on Loblaw Marketplace, the grocery retailer's digital offering, selling thousands of products, not sold in store. Through this innovative partnership, customers will have access to the country's leading assortment of sleep products across all Loblaw online grocery platforms, including Real Canadian Superstore®, Atlantic Superstore®, Loblaws®, Zehrs, Maxi, Fortinos®, Provigo, Valu-Mart®, No Frills®, Your Independent Grocer® and Independent City Market®. Launched online in 2019, Loblaw Marketplace carries a wide variety of products and trusted brands in a variety of categories including home, baby, pet, toy and more, allowing customers to earn PC Optimum points on purchases delivered directly to their home.

Sleep Country will be the exclusive provider of traditional mattresses on Loblaw Marketplace, offering a wide assortment of mattress brands such as Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Serta, Simmons, Simba, Purple, Casper and more, along with the company's white-glove home delivery and installation service. Also available will be a leading assortment of sleep essentials including pillow, sheets, duvets, mattresses-in-a-box and lifestyle bases.

"We're thrilled to introduce our exciting new digital partnership with Loblaw that brings together two great Canadian brands in one terrific online shopping experience," said Stewart Schaefer, CEO of Sleep Country. "As Canadians continue to focus on their wellbeing and demand for sleep products grows, we're driving channel and product innovation throughout our sleep ecosystem and expanding our digital footprint to give Canadians access to the best sleep products wherever they choose to shop," added Schaefer.

"We're scaling our online offering to ensure our customers have seamless access to the products and brands they want most," said Kim Nguyen, General Manager of Marketplace for Loblaw Companies Ltd. "Loblaw is proud to be partnering with Sleep Country, as we continue to expand our digital footprint to now include some of the world's top sleep brands."

About Sleep Country

Sleep Country is Canada's leading omnichannel and direct-to-consumer specialty sleep retailer with a national retail store network and multiple robust eCommerce platforms. The Company has 285 corporate-owned stores and 20 corporately run distribution centres across Canada and operates under retail banners: "Sleep Country Canada", with omnichannel operations in Canada excluding Québec; "Dormez-vous?" with omnichannel operations in Québec; "Endy", Canada's leading direct-to-consumer online sleep solutions retailer; and recently acquired Hush Blankets Inc., one of Canada's fastest-growing digital retailers. Sleep Country is a purpose-led organization dedicated to transforming lives by awakening Canadians to the power of sleep, and is committed to building a company culture of inclusion and diversity where differences are embraced and valued. The Company meaningfully and positively supports its environment and the communities where it operates through its comprehensive mattress and foundation recycling program that keeps mattresses out of landfills, as well as its bed donation program that contributes new and gently used mattresses and foundations to Canadian charities to help families and children in need get a good night's sleep.

About Loblaw Companies Limited

Loblaw is Canada's food and pharmacy leader, and the nation's largest retailer. With more than 2,400 corporate, franchised and Associate-owned locations, Loblaw, its franchisees and Associate-owners employ more than 190,000 full- and part-time employees, making it one of Canada's largest private sector employers.

For further information: please contact: Sandy Indig, [email protected], 289-748-0206, x22356, Sleep Country Canada; [email protected], Loblaw Companies Limited