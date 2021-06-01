Sleep Country partners with Best Buy Marketplace to expand their digital footprint and provide more Canadians with access to a great night's sleep at BestBuy.ca

Best Buy enjoys over 400 million visits to their site and stores each year

TORONTO, June 1, 2021 /CNW/ - Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. ("Sleep Country" or "Sleep Country Canada" or the "Company") (TSX: ZZZ) announced the launch of an exciting new partnership with Best Buy Canada ("Best Buy"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE: BBY) and one of the country's largest and most successful omnichannel retailers.

Beginning June 4, 2021, Sleep Country will retail a curated selection of sleep solutions on the Best Buy Marketplace™ ("Marketplace"), including exclusively supplying the traditional mattress category on BestBuy.ca. Through this innovative partnership, Best Buy customers will have access to the world's most relevant mattress brands such as Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Serta, Simmons, Simba, Purple and more, while also benefitting from Sleep Country's elevated white glove home delivery and installation service. In addition, Sleep Country will offer a leading assortment of sleep essentials including pillows, sheets, duvets, mattresses-in-a-box and lifestyle bases to ensure every Canadian can achieve better tomorrows through better tonights.

"At Sleep Country, our purpose is to awaken all Canadians to the power of sleep. We are thrilled to team up with one of the top omnichannel retailers in the country, knowing that Best Buy shares our goal of providing customers with an exceptional experience any way and anywhere they choose to shop," said Stewart Schaefer, President of Sleep Country Canada. "Becoming the exclusive provider of traditional mattresses for the powerful Marketplace platform adds another chapter in the continuous evolution of our sleep ecosystem, the expansion of our digital footprint and our relentless commitment to channel innovation as we seek to provide more Canadians with access to a great night's sleep."

A leader in retail innovation, Best Buy introduced a Marketplace five years ago to ensure customers had access to the widest possible range of consumer technology on BestBuy.ca. With the increase in technology in households, Marketplace enables Best Buy to offer customers other complementary home products that are not available in the company's stores. Operating as a virtual shopping mall, Marketplace has tremendous customer reach and a curated assortment of leading brands. One in four orders shipped to a customer from BestBuy.ca is from a Marketplace Seller. This best-in-class platform has helped Best Buy Canada secure industry recognition as the Retail Council of Canada's Omni Channel Retailer of the Year Award winner four out of the past five years for its outstanding Total Retail approach.

"Best Buy enjoys over 400 million visits to our site and stores each year, and our goal is to make every customer experience better than the last. We are committed to helping all Canadians meet their needs in a complete, consistent and convenient way. In pursuit of this goal, we are pleased to welcome Sleep Country's innovative sleep assortment to our Marketplace," said Sherry Zah, Senior Director – Marketplace at Best Buy Canada. "Our exciting partnership brings two powerful brands together to provide our customers with convenient access to Sleep Country's industry-leading sleep assortment through our seamless Marketplace platform."

To learn more about Sleep Country's best-in-class sleep solutions ahead of June 4th, please visit sleepcountry.ca. As of June 4th, the Sleep Country storefront will be live at www.bestbuy.ca/en-ca/brand/sleep%20country.

About Sleep Country

The Company is Canada's leading omnichannel specialty sleep retailer with a national retail store network and robust eCommerce platforms. The Company operates under three retail banners: "Sleep Country Canada", with omnichannel operations in Canada excluding Québec; "Dormez-vous?" with omnichannel operations in Québec and "Endy", Canada's leading direct-to-consumer online sleep solutions retailer. As of May 27, 2021, Sleep Country has 284 stores and 17 distribution centres across Canada. Sleep Country is a purpose-led company dedicated to transforming lives by awakening Canadians to the power of sleep. The company is committed to meaningfully and positively supporting its environment, people and communities including operating a comprehensive Mattress Recycling Program and working closely with Canadian charities to donate new and gently used mattresses to families and children in need.

About Best Buy Canada

A wholly owned subsidiary of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY), Best Buy Canada Ltd. is one of Canada's largest and most successful omnichannel retailers, operating the Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, and Geek Squad (www.geeksquad.ca) brands. With over 160 Best Buy and Best Buy Mobile stores across Canada and an expanded assortment of lifestyle products offered through BestBuy.ca, Best Buy is a leader in total retail, catering to customers how, when, and where they want to shop. Best Buy Canada is committed to making a positive impact in the community with programs and partnerships that support youth to connect with technology to advance their education. For more information, visit BestBuy.ca.

