Sleep Country opens at Square One

New Store expands Sleep Country's Interior Mall Footprint

MISSISSAUGA, ON, July 15, 2019 /CNW/ - Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. ("Sleep Country" or the "Company" (TSX:ZZZ)), Canada's leading sleep retailer, is proud to announce their newest location within Square One. With the addition of this new store, Sleep Country can be found conveniently at 10 malls, including the country's two largest malls, West Edmonton Mall and now, Square One.

Located in the heart of Mississauga, Square One is the largest shopping centre in Ontario in the core of the city. Recognized for its vast selection and dedication to elevated guest services, Square One continues to renovate and expand with over 320 merchants. Sleep Country will be the newest addition to the mall's dynamic retail mix.

"With our goal of combining customer convenience with our innovative sleep assortment, opening a store at Square One was the perfect fit. We are continually growing so that we can help match as many Canadians as possible to their best sleep," said Stewart Schaefer, President of Dormez-vous and Chief Business Development Officer at Sleep Country and Dormez-vous. "Specializing in sleep for 25 Years, our knowledgeable and passionate Sleep Experts will help create a personalized sleep system to match each customer with the right combination of products to best suit their sleep needs."

Additionally, for the month of July, Sleep Country presents their annual Pyjamas and Storybooks for a Better Bedtime campaign. Customers can drop off new or gently used pyjamas and storybooks at our new Square One location or at any Sleep Country store across Canada. "The importance behind a good bedtime routine including the comforts of wearing cozy pyjamas and owning a storybook, is that it helps to ensure a better night's sleep. It's our mission to help children experience a better tomorrow," added Schaefer. All donations will stay in the community for local charitable organizations to help families in need.

The new Mississauga store is located within Square One at 100 City Centre Drive, located on the lower level near the mall's Food Central. With the opening of this new store, Sleep Country now has 273 locations in Canada. To learn more about the company, its products or find your nearest store, please visit sleepcountry.ca.

About Sleep Country:

Sleep Country is Canada's leading sleep retailer. Sleep Country is the only specialty mattress retailer with a national footprint in Canada. Sleep Country operates under three retail banners: Dormez-vous, the largest retailer of mattresses in Quebec; Sleep Country Canada, the largest mattress retailer in the rest of Canada; and Endy, Canada's leading online mattress brand with the most Canadian 5-star reviews. As of July 15th, 2019, Sleep Country has 273 stores and 16 distribution centres across Canada. All of the Company's stores are corporate-owned, enabling it to develop and maintain a strong culture of customer service, resulting in a consistent and superior in-store and home delivery experience. Sleep Country also works closely with Canadian charities to donate new and gently used mattresses to families and children in need.



For more information about the company visit sleepcountry.ca and on Facebook at facebook.com/SleepCountryCan.

