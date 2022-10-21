Sleep Country Launches Nationwide Expansion of "Sleep Country Express" Locations Within Walmart Canada Stores

Seven new "Sleep Country Express" stores are bringing a great night's sleep to more Canadians with five new locations in Western Canada and two in Ontario

TORONTO, Oct. 21, 2022 /CNW/ - Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. ("Sleep Country" or the "Company") (TSX: ZZZ), Canada's leading specialty sleep retailer, today announced the opening of seven new "Sleep Country Express" stores in Walmart Canada licensee spaces across the country, spanning from Vancouver Island to Saskatoon to Scarborough. The innovative new concept stores, which first launched last fall, signal the expansion of the Company's sleep ecosystem and its licensee relationship with Walmart Canada, demonstrating its ongoing commitment to broadening its customer reach and driving growth through channel innovation and strategic partnerships.

The Ontario roll-out continued last month with the opening of the first Toronto location in the city's east-end district of Scarborough, and today with the new Bolton location. In November, the nationwide expansion begins in Western Canada with the first "Sleep Country Express" store in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, followed by a new Lethbridge, Alberta, location later that month. In December, two more Alberta locations will open, in Calgary and Edmonton, and British Columbia will welcome its first "Sleep Country Express" store on southern Vancouver Island in the city of Duncan.

The 2022 expansion marks the second phase of the pilot project, which will bring the total number of "Sleep Country Express" stores to 17, including three Dormez-vous locations in Quebec.

"With this new expansion into Western Canada and more parts of Ontario, we're thrilled to strengthen our ongoing mission to awaken Canadians to the power of sleep," said Stewart Schaefer, President and CEO, Sleep Country. "We're excited to continue our strategic retail expansion with Walmart Canada to provide more consumers with convenient access to premier and transformative sleep brands that encourage healthy sleep habits and overall wellness."

The seven new "Sleep Country Express" locations have an average footprint of 700 square feet, a substantial increase in size from the initial 10 stores, which averaged 400 square feet. The larger footprint features an expanded selection of pillows and a greater assortment of mattresses, including a well-curated assortment of bed in a box mattresses that are conveniently ready for purchase and carryout, as well as traditional mattresses delivered with the company's white glove service. "Sleep Country Express" will be staffed by the brand's highly trained Sleep Experts, who will bring their renowned sleep expertise to Walmart Canada customers.

"The first year of our partnership with Sleep Country was a success and reinforced our commitment to the wellbeing of all Canadians," said Sam Hamam, Senior Director, Licensees, Walmart Canada. "Walmart remains focused on offering quality, affordable products that can transform the lives of Canadians and help them live better, and we're proud that Sleep Country Express has become a part of that mission."

New "Sleep Country Express" store locations and opening dates:

For more information about Sleep Country, please visit www.sleepcountry.ca.

About Sleep Country

Sleep Country is Canada's leading specialty sleep retailer with a national retail store network and multiple robust eCommerce platforms. The Company has 288 corporate-owned stores and 20 warehouses across Canada and operates under retail banners: "Sleep Country Canada", with omnichannel operations in Canada excluding Québec; "Dormez-vous" with omnichannel operations in Québec; "Endy", Canada's leading direct-to-consumer online sleep solutions retailer; and recently acquired "Hush", one of Canada's fastest-growing digital retailers. Sleep Country is a purpose-led organization dedicated to transforming lives by awakening Canadians to the power of sleep and is committed to building a company culture of inclusion and diversity where differences are embraced and valued. The Company meaningfully and positively supports its environment and the communities where it operates through its comprehensive mattress and foundation recycling program that keeps mattresses out of landfills, as well as its bed donation program that contributes new and gently used mattresses and foundations to Canadian charities to help families and children in need get a good night's sleep. For more information about Sleep Country, please visit www.sleepcountry.ca .

About Walmart Canada

Walmart Canada operates a chain of more than 400 stores nationwide serving 1.5 million customers each day. Walmart Canada's flagship online store, Walmart.ca is visited by more than 1.5 million customers daily. With more than 100,000 associates, Walmart Canada is one of Canada's largest employers and is ranked one of the country's top 10 most influential brands. Walmart Canada was recently recognized as a LinkedIn Top Company of 2021 and was also named one of Canada's most popular brands (based on Google searches). Walmart Canada's extensive philanthropy program is focused on supporting Canadian families in need, and since 1994 Walmart Canada has raised and donated more than $500 million to Canadian charities. Additional information can be found at walmartcanada.ca and on Walmart Canada's social media pages – Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

