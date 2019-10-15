Sleep Country Launches Annual Give A Kid A Coat Campaign

Donations will be accepted at Sleep Country and Dormez-vous stores now until November 24th, 2019

TORONTO, Oct. 15, 2019 /CNW/ - Ahead of the upcoming winter season, Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. ("Sleep Country" or the "Company" (TSX: ZZZ)), Canada's leading sleep retailer, is holding its annual Give A Kid A Coat campaign in support of the Salvation Army and regional charities. Designed to support local children in need, the charitable initiative runs nationally from now until November 24, in an effort to prepare families for the harsh winter conditions experienced nationwide. The program was introduced in 1998, with the goal of helping children stay warm throughout the winter months.

"Sleep Country's mission is to better the lives of Canadian families. This is integral in our day-to-day operations and commitment to helping Canadians get a better night's sleep," said Christine Magee, Co-Founder and Chair of Sleep Country Canada. "Sleep Country is dedicated to giving back to our communities and helping families and children in need. With our Give A Kid A Coat campaign, we're able to raise awareness for an important cause while ensuring a warm and safe winter for less fortunate children in the communities we serve. Together with the generosity of our local communities and customers, we have been able to donate nearly 25,000 winter coats in the last 5 years alone."

Canadians can donate new or gently used winter coats, hats and mittens at any of the 276 Sleep Country and Dormez-vous locations across the country. Items collected will be distributed to local charities in each community like the Salvation Army to help children in need.

For a full list of participating Sleep Country and Dormez-vous locations visit SleepCountry.ca and Dormezvous.com

About Sleep Country Canada

Sleep Country is Canada's leading omnichannel mattress and bedding retailer and the only specialty sleep products retailer with a national bricks and mortar footprint and an online presence. Sleep Country operates under three retail banners (the "Banners"): "Sleep Country Canada", with omnichannel operations in Canada excluding Québec; "Dormez-vous?" with omnichannel operations in Québec and "Endy", Canada's leading online mattress-in-a-box retailer. As of October 15, 2019, Sleep Country has 276 stores and 17 distribution centres across Canada. All of the Company's stores are corporate-owned, enabling it to develop and maintain a strong culture of customer service, resulting in a consistent and superior in-store and home delivery experience. Sleep Country also works closely with Canadian charities to donate new and gently used mattresses to families and children in need.

