Sleep Country kicks off Fourth Annual Pyjamas & Storybooks for Better Bedtimes Campaign

Canada's Sleep Experts are encouraging donations of new and gently used pyjamas and storybooks at Sleep Country and Dormez-vous locations until July 31, 2019

TORONTO, July 2, 2019 /CNW/ - Today, Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. ("Sleep Country" or the "Company" (TSX: ZZZ)) announced the return of its Pyjamas & Storybooks for Better Bedtimes collect campaign, taking place in Sleep Country and Dormez-vous stores across Canada during the month of July.

As Canada's Sleep Experts, Sleep Country knows that a good night's sleep starts with a bedtime routine. This month, the company is asking you to help ensure that every child gets the sweet dreams they deserve and discover the comforts of bedtime. Donate new and gently used pyjamas and storybooks for children up to age 14 at any Sleep Country or Dormez-vous location across Canada.

"Since we founded the company 25 years ago, it has been our mission to better the lives of Canadian families," said Christine Magee, co-founder and chair, Sleep Country Canada. "At Sleep Country, we believe that everyone deserves a better night's sleep and that starts with a good bedtime routine. However many children in Canada have never known the comforts of bedtime – wearing cozy pyjamas or owning a storybook. These simple donations can help provide the beginnings of a better bedtime routine and fuel children's dreams and imaginations. By working together in the communities we serve, we can make a real and impactful difference."

Launched in 2016, Pyjamas & Storybooks for Better Bedtimes has helped collect over 41,000 books and over 5,150 pairs of pyjamas for children in need across Canada. All donated items will stay in their local communities, and are distributed by partnering charities and organizations like the Salvation Army to families that need them most.

To donate, visit any Sleep Country or Dormez-vous location and drop off new and gently used pyjamas and storybooks in store. To find the nearest Sleep Country or Dormez-vous near you, visit sleepcountry.ca or dormezvous.com .

About Sleep Country & Dormez-vous:

Sleep Country is Canada's leading sleep retailer. Sleep Country is the only specialty mattress retailer with a national footprint in Canada. Sleep Country operates under three retail banners: Dormez-vous, the largest retailer of mattresses in Quebec; Sleep Country Canada, the largest mattress retailer in the rest of Canada; and Endy, Canada's leading online mattress brand with the most Canadian 5-star reviews. As of July 2, 2019, Sleep Country has 271 stores and 16 distribution centres across Canada. All of the Company's stores are corporate-owned, enabling it to develop and maintain a strong culture of customer service, resulting in a consistent and superior in-store and home delivery experience. Sleep Country also works closely with Canadian charities to donate new and gently used mattresses and sleep essentials to families and children in need.

For more information about the company visit sleepcountry.ca , on Facebook at facebook.com/SleepCountryCanada and on Twitter @SleepCountryCan .

SOURCE Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. Investor Relations

For further information: Media Contact: Sonia Draper, Director of Marketing, sonia.draper@sleepcountry.ca, 289-748-0206 ext. 22385; Matt Trocchi, Account Executive, North Strategic for Sleep Country Canada, matt.trocchi@northstrategic.com, 647-204-4136