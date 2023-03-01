Sleep Country Kicks off 248 Hour Sleep Challenge in Honour of Sleep Awareness Month

Sleep Country is challenging Canadians to get 8 hours of sleep each day this month to foster healthier sleep habits that fuel physical and mental wellbeing

TORONTO, March 1, 2023 /CNW/ - Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. ("Sleep Country" or the "Company") (TSX: ZZZ), Canada's leading specialty sleep retailer, is on a mission to help Canadians build better sleep habits that supercharge their health and wellbeing. So, in celebration of Sleep Awareness Month this March, the company is launching the 248 Hour Sleep Challenge to encourage Canadians to strive for 8 hours of better, higher quality sleep every day for 31 days.

As a continuous champion of World Sleep Day (March 17), Sleep Country is helping to highlight the powerful and transformative impact sleep has on our health and wellbeing. Sleep is critical for people to function both mentally and physically, however most Canadians have trouble sleeping with 56% saying they wake up feeling tired and struggle to get a good night's sleep according to a recent Sleep Habits Study. The study also found that while over 90% of Canadians agree that sleep is important to their health, only 55% have taken active measures in the past year to prioritize their sleep.1

"As Canada's leading sleep expert, we know that sleep is the fuel that powers our day and allows us to feel our best self," said Stewart Schaefer, President and CEO, Sleep Country. "This March, we are proud to champion sleep all month long with the introduction of the 248 Hour Sleep Challenge as we rally Canadians to join us in building healthy sleep habits through small, attainable steps to help foster a better night's sleep."

Small actions for a big impact: The 248 Hour Sleep Challenge sets out to inspire Canadians to establish healthy sleep habits through small daily actions that help build better sleep routines. Building healthy sleep habits can be as simple as staying off devices 1-hour before going to bed, aiming to go to bed at the same time every day to create consistency, and establishing a calming bedtime routine such as reading or taking a warm bath to allow yourself to wind down from your day.

AR fun amidst the challenge: Canadians can join the challenge by trying out Sleep Country's augmented reality filter with healthy sleep habit prompts on Instagram. Users of the interactive AR filter can tag their friends and family to take small actions towards better sleep and spread the importance sleep has on our health and wellbeing in a fun way throughout Sleep Awareness Month.

As leaders in sleep for more than 28 years, Sleep Country is committed to supporting Canadians on their sleep wellness journey and helping to foster better sleep habits year-round. The company's Sleep Experts have the knowledge and training to help Canadians find personalized sleep solutions to meet their individual sleep needs. In addition, Sleep Country's All For Sleep mobile app provides evidence-based sleep solutions and tools to create personalized sleep programs with leading-edge support to help improve their sleep habits and wellbeing.

Learn more at www.sleepcountry.ca .

___________________________________ 1 Sleep Habits Study commissioned by Northstar Research Partners for Sleep Country, 2022



