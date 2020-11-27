TORONTO, Nov. 27, 2020 /CNW/ - Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. ("Sleep Country" or the "Company") (TSX: ZZZ), the leading specialty mattress retailer in Canada, is building on an unprecedented third quarter with strength across its full omni-channel offering, by introducing its new location in Mission, British Columbia. The company has experienced upward growth in both its brick and mortar and e-commerce businesses, and is in a strong position to extend momentum through its retail opening. The new store, which opens today, is located at 32555 London Avenue. With the addition, Sleep Country continues to solidify a strong national retail network with a total of 280 locations across Canada, and is poised to continue positive growth both in-store and online.

As trusted leaders in the Canadian sleep industry for over 25 years, Sleep Country has helped countless Canadians get their best night's sleep. Beyond its renowned mattress offering, Sleep Country also carries an extensive assortment of innovative sleep essentials such as pillows, sheets, duvets, weighted blankets and more from leading North American brands. Pairing its diverse, high-quality product collection with its knowledgeable and dedicated staff of Sleep Experts, Sleep Country has established a best-in-class customer experience, where consumers can expect personalized service designed to optimize their sleep and wellness.

Similar to Sleep Country's other retail locations, the new store is committed to offering customers a safe shopping experience through enhanced health and safety protocols including:

Use of PPE – Mandatory use of masks by store associates and customers at all times.

Disposable Pillow and Mattress Protectors – Mandatory use to provide a protective barrier between customers and product testing.

Cleaning Stations – To provide hand sanitizer for customers and employees throughout the store.

Floor Decals – To provide physical distancing guidance within the stores.

Store Signage – To reinforce physical distancing measures and practices posted in windows and throughout the store.

Frequent Disinfection – To provide hard surface cleaning and disinfection of all hard surfaces including countertops, PIN pads, work areas, common display and customer trial areas.

"Despite an unprecedented year for the retail industry, Sleep County has experienced tremendous growth over the past quarter due to our growing online business and our longstanding network of stores. We are confidently moving forward with our expansion plans by growing our nationwide retail footprint, allowing us to serve new customers where, when and how they choose, and to deliver on our mission of providing Canadians with a better night's sleep," said Stewart Schaefer, Chief Business Development Officer at Sleep Country Canada. "As we embark upon the holiday shopping season and optimistically approach a new year, the new location will offer Western Canadians greater physical convenience and access to our Sleep Experts, while upholding our commitment to providing a safe shopping experience through heightened safety measures. We look forward to opening our doors and assisting more communities with their sleep needs."

Information for the new store can be found below:

Sleep Country Mission, BC: 32555 London Ave, unit L130, Mission, BC, V2V 6M7

Store Hours: Mon-Fri (10 am-9 pm), Sat (9:30 am-6 pm), Sun (11 am-5 pm)

Opening Date: November 27, 2020

Please note store hours and opening dates are subject to provincial operating guidelines. For more information about Sleep Country, please visit sleepcountry.ca.

About Sleep Country

Sleep Country is Canada's leading omnichannel mattress and bedding retailer and the only specialty sleep products retailer with a national bricks and mortar footprint and an online presence. Sleep Country operates under three retail banners (the "Banners"): "Sleep Country Canada", with omnichannel operations in Canada excluding Québec; "Dormez-vous?" with omnichannel operations in Québec and "Endy", Canada's leading online mattress-in-a-box retailer. As of November 27, 2020, Sleep Country has 280 stores and 17 distribution centres across Canada. All of the Company's stores are corporate-owned, enabling it to develop and maintain a strong culture of customer service, resulting in a consistent and superior in-store and home delivery experience. Sleep Country also works closely with Canadian charities to donate new and gently used mattresses to families and children in need.

