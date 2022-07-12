Sleep Country Empowers Canadians to Improve Their Sleep with the Launch of All For Sleep App

Canada's leading sleep partner supports its customers with clinically proven sleep solutions

TORONTO, July 12, 2022 /CNW/ - Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. ("Sleep Country" or the "Company") (TSX: ZZZ), Canada's leading specialty sleep retailer, today launched its All For Sleep mobile app for iOS and Android devices. The new app gives users evidence-based sleep solutions and the tools to create their own personalized sleep program with leading-edge support to help improve their sleep habits and wellbeing.

According to the Public Health Agency of Canada, getting good quality sleep is a struggle for 50 per cent of Canadians —with one in 10 experiencing insomnia. Lack of sleep contributes to chronic stress and poor mental health with over 36 per cent of Canadian adults reporting chronic stress due to insufficient sleep.

"As Canada's sleep partner, we're thrilled to launch our new sleep app – All for Sleep – to support Canadians in getting the sleep they need to function at their best, both mentally and physically," said Stewart Schaefer, President and CEO of Sleep Country. "We know sleep is a critical pillar of our health and it has a powerful impact on our wellbeing. Our new sleep app will empower Canadians to focus on their sleep and give them the tools to sleep better and live better lives," added Schaefer.

Powered by HALEO Clinic, Canada's largest virtual sleep clinic, the app experience starts with a sleep evaluation that checks for insomnia, other sleep disorders and evaluates the user's sleep environment, including age and condition of their pillow and mattress. Once the evaluation is complete, users can access the app's features such as a sleep tracker that measures sleep patterns to optimize natural sleep processes without requiring a wearable device; wellness resources for learning how to sleep and feel better; relaxation guides including breathing techniques; advanced HALEO clinical help and a 35-day insomnia treatment if diagnosed; as well as access to Sleep Country's Sleep Experts, special promotions and offers.

"As we continue our digital transformation, our All For Sleep app establishes an incredible foundation that connects our ecosystem of innovative sleep solutions and services, and takes our sleep expertise and customer experience to a whole new level," added Schaefer.

HALEO is a virtual sleep clinic whose mission is to make clinically proven solutions for sleep disorders and poor sleep accessible to everyone.

"Our partnership with Sleep Country marks an important milestone for our mission. The All For Sleep app that we co-created will provide millions of Canadians with quality self-guided sleep assessment and sleep improvement tools, included for free, all while facilitating access to our clinically proven professional solutions," said Bradley Smith, CEO of HALEO.

The All For Sleep app is available for download on the App Store for iOS devices and on Google Play for Android devices.

Apple App Store:

Dormez-vous : https://apps.apple.com/ca/app/traqueur-sommeil-dormez-vous/id1614481650?l=fr

Sleep Country: https://apps.apple.com/ca/app/your-sleep-by-sleep-country/id1606736662?l=fr

Google Play Store:

Dormez-vous: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=ca.dormezvous

Sleep Country: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=ca.sleepcountry

About Sleep Country

Sleep Country is Canada's leading specialty sleep retailer with a national retail store network and multiple robust eCommerce platforms. The Company has 287 corporate-owned stores and 20 warehouses across Canada and operates under retail banners: "Sleep Country Canada", with omnichannel operations in Canada excluding Québec; "Dormez-vous" with omnichannel operations in Québec; "Endy", Canada's leading direct-to-consumer online sleep solutions retailer; and recently acquired "Hush", one of Canada's fastest-growing digital retailers. Sleep Country is a purpose-led organization dedicated to transforming lives by awakening Canadians to the power of sleep and is committed to building a company culture of inclusion and diversity where differences are embraced and valued. The Company meaningfully and positively supports its environment and the communities where it operates through its comprehensive mattress and foundation recycling program that keeps mattresses out of landfills, as well as its bed donation program that contributes new and gently used mattresses and foundations to Canadian charities to help families and children in need get a good night's sleep.

About HALEO Clinic

Founded in 2015, HALEO is a virtual sleep clinic whose mission is to provide access to quality care based on clinically proven solution for those suffering from insomnia or other sleep disorders. From sleep education and screening to the treatment of sleep disorders, HALEO helps improve the health and performance of individuals, and works with employers to reduce their costs and risks.

