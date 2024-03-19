Sleep Country/Dormez-vous Partners with veritree Committing to Plant 150,000 Trees this Year

Each Green Glove Delivery will plant a tree to help replenish forest-fire-ravaged areas of BC

TORONTO, March 19, 2024 /CNW/ - Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. ("Sleep Country" or the "Company") (TSX: ZZZ), Canada's leading specialty sleep retailer, is pleased to announce a partnership with veritree a climate tech enterprise that plants trees around the world in an effort to mitigate climate change. Through this partnership, they aim to plant over 150,000 trees this year in Canadian forests that have been devastated by recent wildfires.

For every Green Glove Delivery service that Sleep Country provides, veritree will plant one tree in British Columbia, where Sleep Country sources the wood for its box springs, with plans to reforest in Quebec in the future. The Green Glove Delivery service is an eco-friendly option that recycles old mattresses and packaging materials, reducing landfill waste and greenhouse gas emissions. 150,000 trees are equal to 75 hectares (185 acres), equivalent to the area of 140 football fields. Once matured, these trees will sequester an average of 137,700 metric tons of carbon dioxide, comparable to removing nearly 35,000 gasoline-powered cars from the road for one year.

"Sleep Country is committed to supporting the environment and the communities we serve. By partnering with veritree, we are not only helping our customers sleep better but also contributing to the restoration and preservation of our natural resources," said Stewart Schaefer, President and CEO, Sleep Country. "We'll continue to collaborate with organizations like veritree to implement innovative solutions to reduce our carbon footprint while also supporting the communities through which this partnership is reforesting. This is something we know our customers and our associates will feel really good about."

Veritree is a platform that connects individuals and businesses with tree planting initiatives around the world. Veritree ensures that every tree planted is verified, measured, and monitored, and that the local communities benefit from the social and economic impacts of reforestation. Through proof-of-stake blockchain technology, veritree ensures transparency and traceability of tree planting activities.

"We are thrilled to partner with Sleep Country, a company that shares our vision of creating a positive impact on our planet and our people," said David Luba, Head of Partnerships and Co-Founder of veritree. "Together, we can make a difference in restoring the health and beauty of Canadian forests, and in supporting the livelihoods of those who depend on them."

The restoration site Sleep Country and veritree are helping to reforest in Cariboo, B.C. which is on Crown Land operated within the Tsilhqot'in First Nation. The reforestation of this land is done in collaboration with the First Nations, promoting cultural and environmental stewardship.

Customers can follow along Sleep Country's restorative journey and track their planting progress by visiting the impact hub at Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. | Impact Hub (veritree.com).

About Sleep Country

Sleep Country is Canada's leading specialty sleep retailer with a purpose to transform lives by awakening Canadians to the power of sleep. Sleep Country operates under the retail banners Sleep Country, Dormez-vous, Endy, Silk & Snow, Hush, and most recently acquired, Casper Canada. The Company has omnichannel and eCommerce operations, including 305 corporate-owned stores and 19 warehouses across Canada. Recognized as one of Canada's Most Admired Corporate Cultures by Waterstone Human Capital, Sleep Country is committed to building a company culture of inclusion and diversity where differences are embraced and valued. The Company actively invests in its sleep ecosystem, innovative products, world-class customer experience, communities and its people. For more information about Sleep Country, please visit ir.sleepcountry.ca.

About veritree

veritree is a data-driven, restorative platform that connects nature-based solutions with mission-driven companies ready to lead the restorative economy. With on-the-ground monitoring and blockchain verification, veritree improves transparency and trust through data and tools that revitalize ecosystems, strengthen communities, and build climate solutions.

The success behind tentree's planting program, veritree scales consumer-centric programs between planting organizations and corporations around the world. veritree's mission is to restore the planet - planting and verifying one billion trees within the decade. For more information, visit veritree.com.

