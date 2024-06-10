Sleep Country Continues to Champion Sleep to More Ontarians with New Waterloo West Location

Expands retail presence with new Waterloo West location

WATERLOO, ON, June 10, 2024 /CNW/ - Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. ("Sleep Country" or the "Company") (TSX: ZZZ), Canada's leading specialty sleep retailer, is pleased to announce its new store opening in Western Waterloo. The new location opened June 8, 2024 at 916 Erb Street West, unit 2, bringing the Sleep Country store count to 125 in the province, reinforcing its commitment to helping Ontarians get their best night's sleep.

Located at the intersection of Erb St W and Ira Needles Blvd in Western Waterloo, the new store will seamlessly connect more Canadians to Sleep Country's sleep experts and comprehensive product offerings. As leaders in sleep for almost 30 years, Sleep Country knows that getting a good night's sleep is critical to function both mentally and physically, and the company is committed to creating a world-class customer shopping experience at its new location. The new store will offer a wide selection of high-quality and innovative mattresses, bedding essentials and sleep accessories.

"We're delighted to enhance our retail presence in Ontario, and the latest addition in Waterloo West is strategically situated to offer the benefits of quality sleep to residents of the Waterloo/Kitchener region," said Phil Besner, Senior Vice President, Business Development of Sleep Country. "As a Canadian brand, our commitment lies in delivering a distinct and impactful sleep environment through our range of products, fostering the health and wellness of our communities."

Sleep Country Waterloo West: 916 Erb Street West, Unit 2, Waterloo, Ontario N2J 3Z4

Store Hours: Monday – Friday: 10:00am – 9:00pm

Saturday: 9:30am – 6:00pm

Sunday: 11:00am – 7:00pm

Opening Date: June 8, 2024

About Sleep Country

Sleep Country is Canada's leading specialty sleep retailer with a purpose to transform lives by awakening Canadians to the power of sleep. Sleep Country operates under the retailer banners; Sleep Country Canada, Dormez-vous, the rest, Endy, Silk & Snow, Hush and most recently acquired, Casper Canada. The Company has omnichannel and eCommerce operations, including 307 corporate-owned stores and 18 warehouses across Canada. Recognized as one of Canada's Most Admired Corporate Cultures in 2022 by Waterstone Human Capital, Sleep Country is committed to building a company culture of inclusion and diversity where differences are embraced and valued. The Company actively invests in its sleep ecosystem, innovative products, world-class customer experience, communities and its people. For more information about Sleep Country, please visit sleepcountry.ca.

