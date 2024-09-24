Sleep Country Celebrates 30 Years of Expertise, Revealing New Insights on Evolving Sleep Trends

Survey shows that half of adults in Canada, nearly 16 million people, have trouble sleeping.

TORONTO, Sept. 24, 2024 /CNW/ - Sleep Country, Canada's leading specialty sleep retailer, is proud to celebrate its 30th anniversary, marking three decades of fostering dreams, nurturing rest, and enhancing the well-being of millions of Canadians. Since its founding in 1994, Sleep Country Canada has grown to be a nationwide brand with over 300 storefronts delivering unmatched sleep expertise and an entire ecosystem of sleep products for a world-class customer experience coast to coast.

To commemorate this significant milestone, Sleep Country commissioned Leger to conduct an in-depth survey about evolving sleep preferences, behaviors of recent years and how sleep affects different aspects of Canadian lives. According to the study, half of adults in this country, a figure representing nearly 16 million people, said they have trouble sleeping.

"As we mark our 30th anniversary, we not only celebrate our journey and unwavering commitment to better sleep but also reflect on our nation's current sleep quality and how Sleep Country can continue leading the way in sleep innovation and solutions for all Canadians, for the years ahead," said Stewart Schaefer, President and CEO of Sleep Country Canada. "This milestone is a testament to our ability to adapt, and stay ahead of the curve in an ever-changing industry. The insights from our latest survey will guide us as we continue to educate Canadians on the importance and power of sleep."

Key findings from the survey include:

Half of Canadians (48 per cent) have trouble sleeping, with over 80 per cent not feeling well rested when they wake up, and 64 per cent citing mood swings, lower energy, and decreased productivity as the most common side effects of a bad night's sleep.

Nearly one in three (31 per cent) Canadian adults are less satisfied with their sleep habits than they were just a year ago, with stress, mental overactivity, and room temperature topping the list of sleep disruptors.

Technology has significantly disrupted the sleep patterns of more than half of Canadians over the past 5-10 years, with over 60 per cent reporting an impact. Interestingly, four-in-ten Canadians stated that they use technology to improve their sleep such as, meditation or relaxation apps, sound machines, white noise apps and sleep tracking app, highlighting the complex relationship between our devices and our well-being.

In a bid for better sleep, 50 per cent of Canadians avoid caffeine, heavy meals before bed, and create cozy sleep environments to build healthier bedtime routines.

Sleep is the cornerstone of mental health, with two-thirds of Canadians noticing a dramatic mood boost after a good night's rest, and 65 per cent recognize the deep connection between sleep and mental well-being.

Nearly four out of five (78 per cent) Canadians stated that poor sleep contributes to feelings of anxiety and depression.

For over 90 per cent of Canadians, their bed isn't just for sleeping— it's a sanctuary of comfort and relaxation - where Sleep Country has been a steadfast companion.

On average, Canadians sleep for an extra half-hour on weekends compared to weekdays, with women more likely than men to use their days off to catch up on rest.

, with women more likely than men to use their days off to catch up on rest. Mattress satisfaction is closely related to sleep quality. Canadians who are extremely satisfied with their mattress are 30% more likely to report high-quality sleep.

Sleep Country has always focused on understanding the unique sleep needs of each Canadian, and this report underscores its continued leadership in understanding consumer behaviour. Over the past 30 years, the brand has defined the sleep industry landscape in Canada by providing Canadians personalized sleep solutions via in-store and online "Sleep Experts" and the continuous expansion of product and brand offerings, solidifying its position as a trusted name in the industry. In fact, Canadians voted Sleep Country Canada as their most trusted mattress retailer brand in the 2024 BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards.

Earlier this summer, Sleep Country Canada kicked off the anniversary campaign with a brand love spot, which turned the camera towards consumers to capture the special moment of the best "happy birthday" of the day and the intimate spaces where laughter, tears, triumphs, and dreams come to life , and where Sleep Country Canada has been a steadfast companion. As part of the second half of its anniversary celebrations, Sleep Country Canada is launching their 30th anniversary event featuring throwback pricing and dreamy deals aimed at giving back to the loyal customers who have supported the brand over the years. The campaign features retro inspired spots , where Sleep Country's co-founder Christine Magee steps back into the advertising spotlight after previously representing the brand since it began 30 years ago.

"For our 30th anniversary, we wanted to create a campaign that was more than just a look back for Sleep Country," said Nuno Bamberg, Senior Vice President, Brand & Marketing, Sleep Country Canada. "We wanted to reconnect with the roots of our brand, blending the retro vibes of the 90's with fresh creativity. This campaign is about taking our customers on a journey through time, back to where it all began, and sharing that nostalgia with them."

The study on evolving sleep preferences was conducted by Leger from August 2-8, 2024, which surveyed 2,008 Canadians aged 18-74. The margin of error is ±2.2%.

For more information on Sleep Country Canada, please visit www.sleepcountry.ca

About Sleep Country

Sleep Country is Canada's leading specialty sleep retailer with a purpose to transform lives by awakening Canadians to the power of sleep. Sleep Country operates under the retailer banners; Sleep Country Canada, Dormez-vous, the rest, Endy, Silk & Snow, Hush and most recently acquired, Casper Canada. The Company has omnichannel and eCommerce operations, including 307 corporate-owned stores and 18 warehouses across Canada. Recognized as one of Canada's Most Admired Corporate Cultures in 2022 by Waterstone Human Capital and most trusted mattress retailer by Brandspark in 2024, Sleep Country is committed to building a company culture of inclusion and diversity where differences are embraced and valued. The Company actively invests in its sleep ecosystem, innovative products, world-class customer experience, communities and its people. For more information about Sleep Country, please visit www.sleepcountry.ca

