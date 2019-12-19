Sleep Country Canada launches revamped ecommerce sites, strengthening omnichannel approach

New transactional platform making a great night's sleep more accessible to Canadians nationwide

TORONTO, Dec. 19, 2019 /CNW/ - Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. ("Sleep Country" or "Sleep Country Canada" or the "Company") (TSX: ZZZ), is excited to announce the launch of its transformed SleepCountry.ca and Dormezvous.com ecommerce websites, making it easier for Canadians to research and purchase Sleep Country Canada's extensive lineup of brand name mattresses and sleep accessories from the comfort of their home.

The revamped websites were introduced to bolster Sleep Country Canada's omnichannel initiatives and support the brand's rapid growth. In 2017, Sleep Country Canada launched its first transactional website with its popular mattress-in-a-box, Bloom. The Bloom collection was the first mattress sold online – and now today – Sleep Country's entire lineup of mattresses is available online.

The platform also includes a new Sleep Country eCommerce initiative called SleepCommerce, that allows partners of Sleep Country to have their own online dedicated site. The partners will be offered a suite of services including: payments, site content management, marketing, shipping and customer engagement tools to simplify the process of running their own online store with the help of Sleep Country's powerful ecosystem.

"We are very excited about all of our added capabilities, and that our expanded and robust transactional websites now offer the best selection of brand name mattresses at great prices including Sealy, Tempurpedic, Simmons, Serta, Kingsdown and more," said Stewart Schaefer, Chief Business Development Officer, Sleep Country Canada. "The new websites are also fully optimized for mobile, ensuring that our customers have a seamless shopping experience across all touchpoints within Sleep Country's omnichannel retail offering."

Over the last 25 years, Sleep Country has opened 276 convenient locations across the country with over 1,000 knowledgeable Sleep Experts that will match our customers to their best night's sleep. Now Canadians will have the ability and convenience to shop when, where and how they want with the new ecommerce platform. Free delivery applies to all mattress purchases online, as it has always been in-store, and delivery is available via courier in-a-box or professional white glove service.

"As we celebrate 25 years as Canada's leading sleep retailer, it is important to also look ahead to the future. While our brick-and-mortar presence continues to grow and is stronger than ever, the new transactional websites ensure that we are meeting more Canadians where they live and shop, and further enhancing the exceptional retail experience that they've come to expect from Sleep Country and Dormez-vous," added Schaefer.

The enhanced ecommerce platform will also allow customers to shop the company's wide assortment of sleep essentials, including bedding and the popular lineup of Lifestyle Adjustable Bases. Additionally, Canadians now have online access to hundreds of sleep products, handpicked by Sleep Country's very own Sleep Experts.

Visit SleepCountry.ca and Dormezvous.com to learn more and start shopping today!

About Sleep Country Canada

Sleep Country is Canada's leading omnichannel mattress and bedding retailer and the only specialty sleep products retailer with a national bricks and mortar footprint and an online presence. Sleep Country operates under three retail banners (the "Banners"): "Sleep Country Canada", with omnichannel operations in Canada excluding Québec; "Dormez-vous?" with omnichannel operations in Québec and "Endy", Canada's leading online mattress-in-a-box retailer. As of December 19, 2019, Sleep Country has 276 stores and 17 distribution centres across Canada. All of the Company's stores are corporate-owned, enabling it to develop and maintain a strong culture of customer service, resulting in a consistent and superior in-store and home delivery experience. Sleep Country also works closely with Canadian charities to donate new and gently used mattresses to families and children in need.

SOURCE Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. Investor Relations

For further information: Sandy Indig, Public Relations Manager, sandy.indig@sleepcountry.ca, 289-748-0206 ext. 22356; Matt Trocchi, Account Executive, North Strategic for Sleep Country Canada, matt.trocchi@northstrategic.com, 647-204-4136; Related Links, www.sleepcountry.ca, www.dormezvous.com