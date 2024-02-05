Sleep Country Canada Declares Fourth Quarter 2023 Dividend

TORONTO, Feb. 5, 2024 /CNW/ - Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. ("Sleep Country" or the "Company") (TSX: ZZZ), Canada's leading specialty sleep retailer, declares its fourth quarter 2023 common share dividend.

Dividend Declaration

On February 5, 2024, the Board of Directors of the Company declared a dividend on the Company's common shares in the amount of $0.237 per share, payable on February 29, 2024 to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 21, 2024. The dividend is designated as an "eligible dividend" for Canadian tax purposes.

About Sleep Country

Sleep Country is Canada's leading specialty sleep retailer with a purpose to transform lives by awakening Canadians to the power of sleep. Sleep Country operates under the retail banners; Sleep Country Canada, Dormez-vous, the rest, Endy, Silk & Snow, Hush and most recently acquired, Casper Canada. The Company has omnichannel and eCommerce operations, including 302 corporate-owned stores and 19 warehouses across Canada. Recognized as one of Canada's Most Admired Corporate Cultures in 2022 by Waterstone Human Capital, Sleep Country is committed to building a company culture of inclusion and diversity where differences are embraced and valued. The Company actively invests in its sleep ecosystem, innovative products, world-class customer experience, communities and its people. For more information about Sleep Country, please visit ir.sleepcountry.ca.

