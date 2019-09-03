Sleep Country Canada Appoints Stacey Mowbray to the Board of Directors

TORONTO, Sept. 3, 2019 /CNW/ - Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. ("Sleep Country" or "Sleep Country Canada" or the "Company") (TSX: ZZZ), is pleased to announce that its Board of Directors has appointed Stacey Mowbray as a director effective August 8, 2019.

Ms. Mowbray is an accomplished CEO and board director. She most recently held the position of President North America with WW (Formerly Weight Watchers). WW is a US $1.4 billion dollar health and wellness company with an omnichannel offering of digital, retail and consumer products. The North American business represents 1 billion of global revenue with 14,000 employees. During her tenure from 2014 to 2019 Ms. Mowbray held progressive global positions at WW overseeing Canada, Brazil and the Americas.

Prior to her work at WW, Ms. Mowbray held the position of President and CEO of Second Cup Limited from 2008 to 2014. Second Cup is a publicly traded company and Canada's largest franchisor in the specialty coffee industry. During her time there, she led the transformation of Second Cup from a struggling royalty income fund to a successful publicly traded company. She sat on the Second Cup Royalty Income Board 2007 to 2009. In addition from, 2008 to 2013, Ms. Mowbray was Chair and Board Director for the Coffee Association of Canada.

Ms. Mowbray is currently a Board Director for Spärkel Beverage System, a volunteer Board Director and Vice-Chair of the Quality committee for Trillium Health Partners and an Advisory Board Member at Schulich School of Business - York University. In addition, she has held volunteer Board Director positions at the LCBO, Association of Canadian Advertisers (ACA) and Kingsway College School.

Over her career, Ms. Mowbray has received numerous recognitions including Diversity Champion, Inaugural CEO in Residence, Top 100 Women's Executive Network, Top 20 Women's Post and Outstanding Progress and Achievement Award. She holds an MBA from Schulich School of Business – York University.

"We are extremely honoured to have Stacey join us as a member of our board," commented Christine Magee, Chair of the board. "Stacey brings extensive background in business and community leadership, with outstanding experience in marketing, B to C and retail operations including omnichannel and e-commerce background that will serve the board well as we continue to support Sleep Country Canada's continued growth in a constantly evolving retail environment."

About Sleep Country Canada

Sleep Country is Canada's leading omnichannel mattress and bedding retailer and the only specialty sleep products retailer with a national bricks and mortar footprint and an online presence. Sleep Country operates under three retail banners (the "Banners"): "Sleep Country Canada", with omnichannel operations in Canada excluding Québec; "Dormez-vous?" with omnichannel operations in Québec and "Endy", Canada's leading online mattress-in-a-box retailer. As of September 3, 2019, Sleep Country has 275 stores and 17 distribution centres across Canada. All of the Company's stores are corporate-owned, enabling it to develop and maintain a strong culture of customer service, resulting in a consistent and superior in-store and home delivery experience. Sleep Country also works closely with Canadian charities to donate new and gently used mattresses to families and children in need.

