Sleep Country Canada Appoints Mandeep Chawla to the Board of Directors

TORONTO, Sept. 22, 2020 /CNW/ - Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. ("Sleep Country" or "Sleep Country Canada" or the "Company") (TSX: ZZZ), is pleased to announce that its Board of Directors has appointed Mandeep Chawla as a director effective August 20, 2020.

A respected finance executive with over 20 years of experience in large and complex organizations, Mr. Chawla is currently the Chief Financial Officer of Celestica Inc. ("Celestica"). Celestica is a $6 billion dollar leader in high-reliability design, manufacturing and supply chain solutions with operations in 14 countries. Mr. Chawla is responsible for the financial activities of the company, including mergers and acquisitions and capital allocation strategy. In addition, he provides oversight on risk management and governance matters, and leads the communication and relationship management activities with key financial stakeholders. Prior to joining Celestica in 2010, he held senior financial management roles with MDS Inc, Tyco International and General Electric.

Mr. Chawla holds a Master of Finance from Queen's University, a Bachelor of Commerce from McMaster University, a Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA, CMA) designation, and is a certified Six Sigma Black Belt. He is also an active community member supporting local non-profit organizations as well as youth sports.

"We are honoured to have Mandeep join our board," commented Christine Magee, Chair of the Board. "Mandeep brings strategic leadership and an extensive background in business, technology and innovation which will well serve the Board, the Company and all of its stakeholders and support Sleep Country Canada's continued success, innovation and growth."

About Sleep Country Canada

Sleep Country is Canada's leading omnichannel mattress and bedding retailer and the only specialty sleep products retailer with a national bricks and mortar footprint and online presence. Sleep Country operates under three retail banners (the "Banners"): "Sleep Country Canada", with omnichannel operations in Canada excluding Québec; "Dormez-vous?" with omnichannel operations in Québec and "Endy", Canada's leading online mattress-in-a-box retailer. As of September 22, 2020, Sleep Country has 280 stores and 17 distribution centres across Canada. All of the Company's stores are corporate-owned, enabling it to develop and maintain a strong culture of customer service, resulting in a consistent and superior in-store and home delivery experience. Sleep Country also works closely with Canadian charities to donate new and gently used mattresses to families and children in need.

For more information about the company visit www.sleepcountry.ca or Facebook at www.facebook.com/SleepCountryCanada

SOURCE Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. Investor Relations

For further information: Dave Friesema, Chief Executive Officer, (289)748-0208, [email protected]