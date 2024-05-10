Sleep Country Canada Announces Election of Directors

TORONTO, May 10, 2024 /CNW/ - Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. ("Sleep Country" or the "Company") (TSX: ZZZ) is pleased to announce that each of the nominees listed in its Management Information Circular dated March 28, 2024 were elected as directors of Sleep Country at the annual general meeting (the "Meeting") of the shareholders of the Company held on May 10, 2024.

By way of a vote by ballot, the directors were elected to hold office until the next annual meeting of shareholders following the Meeting or until their respective successors are elected or appointed or their position is vacated.

The votes cast in person or by proxy at the Meeting were as follows:

Nominee Votes For Votes

Against Total Votes

Cast Percentage

of Votes

For Percentage

of Votes

Against Christine Magee 26,297,709 864,175 27,161,884 96.82 % 3.18 % Stewart Schaefer 27,141,862 20,022 27,161,884 99.93 % 0.07 % John Cassaday 25,221,030 1,940,854 27,161,884 92.85 % 7.15 % Mandeep Chawla 26,303,469 858,415 27,161,884 96.84 % 3.16 % Andrew Moor 25,979,439 1,182,445 27,161,884 95.65 % 4.35 % Stacey Mowbray 19,438,553 7,723,331 27,161,884 71.57 % 28.43 % David Shaw 26,231,823 930,061 27,161,884 96.58 % 3.42 %

The formal Report on Voting Results with respect to all matters voted upon at the Meeting has been filed with Canadian securities regulatory authorities on SEDAR at SEDAR+.

About Sleep Country

Sleep Country is Canada's leading specialty sleep retailer with a purpose to transform lives by awakening Canadians to the power of sleep. Sleep Country operates under the retail banners Sleep Country, Dormez-vous, Endy, Silk & Snow, Hush, and most recently acquired, Casper Canada. The Company has omnichannel and eCommerce operations, including 305 corporate-owned stores and 19 warehouses across Canada. Recognized as one of Canada's Most Admired Corporate Cultures by Waterstone Human Capital, Sleep Country is committed to building a company culture of inclusion and diversity where differences are embraced and valued. The Company actively invests in its sleep ecosystem, innovative products, world-class customer experience, communities and its people. For more information about Sleep Country, please visit ir.sleepcountry.ca.

SOURCE Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. Investor Relations

For further information: Craig De Pratto, Chief Financial Officer, [email protected]