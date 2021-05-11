Sleep Country Canada Announces Election of Directors

TORONTO, May 11, 2021 /CNW/ - Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. ("Sleep Country" or the "Company") (TSX: ZZZ) is pleased to announce that each of the nominees listed in its Management Information Circular dated March 30, 2021 were elected as directors of Sleep Country at the annual general meeting (the "Meeting") of the shareholders of the Company held on May 11, 2021.

By way of a vote by ballot, the directors were elected to hold office until the next annual meeting of shareholders following the Meeting or until their respective successors are elected or appointed or their position is vacated.

The votes cast in person or by proxy at the Meeting were as follows:

Nominee Votes For Votes

Withheld Total Votes

Cast Percentage

of Votes

For Percentage

of Votes

Withheld Christine Magee 22,065,251 8,584,438 30,649,689 71.99% 28.01% David Friesema 30,646,156 3,533 30,649,689 99.99% 0.01% John Cassaday 28,893,155 1,756,534 30,649,689 94.27% 5.73% Mandeep Chawla 30,497,020 152,669 30,649,689 99.50% 0.50% Zabeen Hirji 30,497,882 151,807 30,649,689 99.50% 0.50% Andrew Moor 29,654,483 995,206 30,649,689 96.75% 3.25% Stacey Mowbray 30,497,889 151,800 30,649,689 99.50% 0.50% David Shaw 30,497,189 152,500 30,649,689 99.50% 0.50%

The formal Report on Voting Results with respect to all matters voted upon at the Meeting has been filed with Canadian securities regulatory authorities on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

About Sleep Country

The Company is Canada's leading omnichannel specialty sleep retailer with a national retail store network and robust eCommerce platforms. The Company operates under three retail banners: "Sleep Country Canada", with omnichannel operations in Canada excluding Québec; "Dormez-vous?" with omnichannel operations in Québec and "Endy", Canada's leading direct-to-consumer online sleep solutions retailer. As of May 11, 2021, Sleep Country has 283 stores and 17 distribution centres across Canada. Sleep Country is a purpose-led company dedicated to transforming lives by awakening Canadians to the power of sleep. The company is committed to meaningfully and positively supporting its environment, people and communities including operating a comprehensive Mattress Recycling Program and working closely with Canadian charities to donate new and gently used mattresses to families and children in need.

SOURCE Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. Investor Relations

For further information: Craig De Pratto, Chief Financial Officer, [email protected]