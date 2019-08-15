Sleep Country Canada Announces Appointment of Chief Financial Officer

TORONTO, Aug. 15, 2019 /CNW/ - Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. ("Sleep Country" or the "Company") (TSX: ZZZ) today announced the appointment of Craig De Pratto as Chief Financial Officer, effective September 9, 2019. Craig will report to Sleep Country's CEO David Friesema and will serve on the company's senior leadership team.

"Craig will bring tremendous experience and insight as he assumes Sleep Country's Chief Financial Officer role with proven and well established financial and strategic leadership in a rapid growth and entrepreneurial environment. Craig is joining us at an exciting time in our company's history as we continue to grow our footprint in both our bricks and mortar and in our on-line presence", said David Friesema, Chief Executive Officer.

Craig will lead the finance function and work with the executive team to set the overall business strategy.

"Sleep Country is one of Canada's most iconic companies, and I am honoured to join as CFO", said Craig. "I am excited to contribute to the strategic vision of the company and work along side the senior leadership team to build upon the great success that Sleep Country has achieved to date."

Craig held the position of Chief Financial Officer at Freshii from 2014 to 2019. During this time, Craig played a central role throughout a period of rapid growth, and successfully guided the Company through their 2017 Initial Public Offering. Craig has also held progressive positions of Vice-President of Finance and Administration and Director Finance and Administration at Freeze-Dry Foods Limited from 2011 to 2014. Craig also worked for BDO Canada LLP from 2006 to 2011 in various progressive positions, with the last held title as Manager, Assurance. Craig holds the designations of Chartered Professional Accountant and Chartered Accountant.

About Sleep Country Canada

Sleep Country is Canada's leading omnichannel mattress and bedding retailer and the only specialty sleep products retailer with a national bricks and mortar footprint and an online presence. Sleep Country operates under three retail banners (the "Banners"): "Sleep Country Canada", with omnichannel operations in Canada excluding Québec; "Dormez-vous?" with omnichannel operations in Québec and "Endy", Canada's leading online mattress-in-a-box retailer. As of August 15, 2019, Sleep Country has 274 stores and 17 distribution centres across Canada. All of the Company's stores are corporate-owned, enabling it to develop and maintain a strong culture of customer service, resulting in a consistent and superior in-store and home delivery experience. Sleep Country also works closely with Canadian charities to donate new and gently used mattresses to families and children in need.

