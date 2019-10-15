Sleep Country Brings Better Sleep to Camrose, Alberta

CAMROSE, AB, Oct. 15, 2019 /CNW/ - Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. ("Sleep Country" or the "Company" (TSX: ZZZ)), Canada's leading sleep retailer and one-stop shop for sleep essentials, has arrived in Camrose, Alberta. The new Camrose store is conveniently located at 6805 48th Avenue and is the 37th location in Alberta.

This fall, Sleep Country is celebrating 25 years as a trusted Canadian brand that is committed to being All for Sleep. As Canada's largest mattress retailer, Sleep Country also offers an extensive assortment of innovative sleep essentials including weighted blankets, silk pillowcases, throws and technologically advanced pillows.

"With 25 years of experience helping Canadians find a great night's sleep, we are excited to expand to Camrose and help match even more Albertans with the right sleep products," said Stewart Schaefer, Chief Business Development Officer, Sleep Country Canada. "Our team of knowledgeable Sleep Experts are available to offer valuable information and advice seven days a week to ensure better sleep for the entire family," added Schaefer.

Located at 6805 48th Avenue, the new location is less than an hour southeast of Edmonton at Camrose Commons, at the intersection of 48th Avenue and 68th Street.

To celebrate the grand opening, the new store will be providing customers with a bonus card of $50 off purchases of $100 or more until October 27th, 2019.

The new store opening also coincides with the launch of Sleep Country's annual Give A Kid A Coat campaign, in support of local charities like the Salvation Army. Created to help local children and families in need, the charitable initiative runs nationally from October 14th to November 24th. Customers can donate new or gently used winter coats, hats, and mittens at the new Camrose location, or any of the other 275 Sleep Country and Dormez-vous locations across the country.

To learn more about the company, its products or find your nearest store, please visit sleepcountry.ca.

About Sleep Country Canada

Sleep Country is Canada's leading omnichannel mattress and bedding retailer and the only specialty sleep products retailer with a national bricks and mortar footprint and an online presence. Sleep Country operates under three retail banners (the "Banners"): "Sleep Country Canada", with omnichannel operations in Canada excluding Québec; "Dormez-vous?" with omnichannel operations in Québec and "Endy", Canada's leading online mattress-in-a-box retailer. As of October 15, 2019, Sleep Country has 276 stores and 17 distribution centres across Canada. All of the Company's stores are corporate-owned, enabling it to develop and maintain a strong culture of customer service, resulting in a consistent and superior in-store and home delivery experience. Sleep Country also works closely with Canadian charities to donate new and gently used mattresses to families and children in need.

For more information about the company visit sleepcountry.ca and on Facebook at facebook.com/SleepCountryCan.

