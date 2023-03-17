Sleep Country Awakens More Canadians to the Power of Sleep with new Thunder Bay location

Company continues its strategic retail rollout in 2023 with first store in northwestern Ontario

THUNDER BAY, ON, March 17, 2023 /CNW/ - Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. ("Sleep Country" or the "Company") (TSX: ZZZ), Canada's leading specialty sleep retailer, is pleased to announce the opening of a new store in Thunder Bay, Ontario, as it continues the expansion of its retail network in 2023. The new location opens March 17 on 389 Main Street, bringing Sleep Country's national store count to 290 locations.

The new Thunder Bay store marks Sleep Country's first location in northwestern Ontario that will provide residents with access to a team of Sleep Experts and some of the world's leading sleep brands. As leaders in sleep for more than 28 years, Sleep Country knows that getting a good night's sleep is critical to mental and physical wellbeing and is committed to creating a world-class customer shopping experience at its new location.

"We're thrilled to bring our unparalleled sleep expertise into northwestern Ontario and offer personalized sleep solutions to support the health and wellbeing of Thunder Bay residents," said Phil Besner, Senior Vice President, Business Development of Sleep Country. "This new location allows us to continue supporting Canadians on their personal wellness journey by providing them with convenient access to the world's best selection of sleep brands and help transform lives through the power of sleep."

As it continues its strategic retail expansion, Sleep Country is extending its charitable contributions to even more Canadians. The Company will provide a selection of sleep essentials such as pillows, sheets, duvets, duvet covers and more to Thunder Bay's Faye Peterson House to support women, youth and families who are seeking safe and supportive temporary shelter and crisis services as a result of domestic abuse and violence.

"Being able to provide safe, inclusive and nurturing spaces takes a village of individuals and organizations coming together," said Deb Zweep, Executive Director, Faye Peterson House. "We're happy to welcome Sleep Country to Thunder Bay and thank them for their contribution to our local community."

Sleep Country Thunder Bay, ON: 389 Main Street Unit B2, Thunder Bay, Ontario, P7B 3A6

Hours: Monday – Friday (10 a.m. to 9 p.m.), Saturday (9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.), Sunday (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.)

Opening Date: March 17, 2023

For more information about Sleep Country, please visit www.sleepcountry.ca .

About Sleep Country

Sleep Country is Canada's leading specialty sleep retailer with a purpose to transform lives by awakening Canadians to the power of sleep. Sleep Country operates under the retailer banners; Sleep Country Canada, Dormez-vous, Endy, Hush and most recently acquired, Silk & Snow. The Company has omnichannel and ecommerce operations including 290 corporate-owned stores and 20 warehouses across Canada. Recognized as one of Canada's Most Admired Corporate Cultures in 2022 by Waterstone Human Capital, Sleep Country is committed to building a company culture of inclusion and diversity where differences are embraced and valued. The Company actively invests in its sleep ecosystem, innovative products, world-class customer experience, communities and its people. For more information about Sleep Country, please visit www.sleepcountry.ca.

About Faye Peterson House

The Faye Peterson House provides a safe and supportive temporary shelter environment, crisis services, counselling, outreach, transitional support, advocacy, early childhood education, and support groups to survivors/women, youth and their children who are experiencing abuse or are at risk of abuse. Freedom from abuse is every person's basic right. Under Section 266 of the Criminal Code of Canada, it is against the law for anyone to abuse their spouse, common-law partner, or girlfriend/boyfriend. For more information about Faye Peterson House, please visit https://fayepeterson.org/

