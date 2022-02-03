Sleep Country Awakens More Canadians to the Power of Sleep with new Thornhill location

Company continues strategic retail rollout to foster better sleep and overall health and wellbeing

THORNHILL, ON, Feb. 3, 2022 /CNW/ - Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. ("Sleep Country") (TSX: ZZZ), Canada's leading omnichannel specialty sleep retailer, is pleased to announce its first store opening of the year in Thornhill, Ontario. Following record third quarter results across its omnichannel infrastructure, the company continues to grow its physical retail network. The new store opens today and is located at 1020 Centre Street, bringing Sleep Country's national store count to 286 locations.

Sleep Country's new Thornhill store opens during a time of resolutions for many people. With over 27 years in business, Sleep Country's Sleep Experts can help people prioritize their health and wellbeing in the coming year through a customized shopping experience to meet their individual sleep needs. By providing access to some of the world's leading sleep brands, customers can confidently shop a selection of high-quality and innovative sleep products including mattresses, bedding essentials and sleep accessories.

"Thornhill marks our first store opening in 2022 and a fabulous location to add to our growing network of physical touchpoints, where our customers can discover, learn, trial and purchase innovative sleep products that meet their individualized needs, with the help of our trusted Sleep Experts," said Stewart Schaefer, President and CEO, Sleep Country Canada. "This new location allows us to continue supporting consumers on their personal wellness journey by providing them with convenient access to the world's best selection of sleep brands and help transform lives through the power of sleep.

Sleep Country remains dedicated to providing a safe and comfortable shopping environment by ensuring enhanced health and safety protocols are in place in all of its stores. In addition, the company also offers customers disposable pillow and mattress protectors to provide further comfort and safety when shopping.

Sleep Country Thornhill, ON: 1020 Centre Street, Thornhill, Ontario L4J 3M8

Store Hours: Monday to Friday (10 a.m. to 9 p.m.), Saturday (9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.), Sunday (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.)

Opening Date: February 3, 2022

Please note, store hours, opening dates and capacity limits are subject to provincial operating guidelines. For more information about Sleep Country, please visit www.sleepcountry.ca.

About Sleep Country

Sleep Country is Canada's leading omnichannel specialty sleep retailer with a national retail store network and multiple robust eCommerce platforms. The Company has 286 corporate-owned stores and 20 corporately-run distribution centres across Canada and operates under retail banners: "Sleep Country Canada", with omnichannel operations in Canada excluding Québec; "Dormez-vous?" with omnichannel operations in Québec; "Endy", Canada's leading direct-to-consumer online sleep solutions retailer; and recently acquired Hush Blankets Inc., one of Canada's fastest-growing digital retailers. Sleep Country is a purpose-led organization dedicated to transforming lives by awakening Canadians to the power of sleep, and is committed to building a company culture of inclusion and diversity where differences are embraced and valued. The Company meaningfully and positively supports its environment and the communities where it operates through its comprehensive mattress and foundation recycling program that keeps mattresses out of landfills, as well as its bed donation program that contributes new and gently used mattresses and foundations to Canadian charities to help families and children in need get a good night's sleep. For more information about the Company visit www.sleepcountryir.ca.

