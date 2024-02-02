Company continues its strategic retail rollout with first store opening of the New Year

OSHAWA, ON, Feb. 2, 2024 /CNW/ - Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. ("Sleep Country" or the "Company") (TSX: ZZZ), Canada's leading specialty sleep retailer, is pleased to announce its first store opening of 2024 in Oshawa's Windfields neighbourhood. Set to open on February 3, the new retail location will be part of the Windfields Shopping Centre, bringing Sleep Country's national store count to 302 locations, reinforcing its commitment to helping Canadians get a better night's sleep.

Conveniently situated along major transportation routes, and in close proximity to the Durham Regional Rd 2 and Simcoe Street exits along Highway 407, the new store will serve one of the fastest growing areas of the GTA and seamlessly connect more Canadians to the transformative benefits of quality sleep.

As leaders in sleep for nearly 30 years, Sleep Country's new location will provide Oshawa's Windfields residents with access to a team of Sleep Experts and some of the world's leading sleep brands. Sleep Country knows that getting a good night's sleep is critical to mental and physical wellbeing, and is committed to creating a world-class customer shopping experience. The new location will offer a wide selection of high-quality and innovative mattresses, bedding essentials and sleep accessories.

"We are proud to continue growing our retail presence in Ontario and thrilled to be a part of this growing community," said Phil Besner, Senior Vice President, Business Development of Sleep Country. "As we launch into the new year, Sleep Country remains steadfast in our commitment to meeting the personalized sleep needs of our valued customers across Canada to transform lives through the power of sleep."

Sleep Country Oshawa/Windfields: 2635 Simcoe Street North, Unit 9, Oshawa, Ontario L1L 0R8

Store Hours: Monday – Friday (10 a.m. to 9 p.m.), Saturday (9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.), Sunday (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.)

Opening Date: February 3, 2024

For more information about Sleep Country, please visit www.sleepcountry.ca.

About Sleep Country

Sleep Country is Canada's leading specialty sleep retailer with a purpose to transform lives by awakening Canadians to the power of sleep. Sleep Country operates under the retailer banners; Sleep Country Canada, Dormez-vous, the rest, Endy, Silk & Snow, Hush and most recently acquired, Casper Canada. The Company has omnichannel and eCommerce operations, including 302 corporate-owned stores and 19 warehouses across Canada. Recognized as one of Canada's Most Admired Corporate Cultures in 2022 by Waterstone Human Capital, Sleep Country is committed to building a company culture of inclusion and diversity where differences are embraced and valued. The Company actively invests in its sleep ecosystem, innovative products, world-class customer experience, communities and its people. For more information about Sleep Country, please visit ir.sleepcountry.ca.

