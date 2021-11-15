Sleep Country and Well.ca® join forces to help Canadians get a better night's sleep

TORONTO, Nov. 15, 2021 /CNW/ - Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. ("Sleep Country" or the "Company") (TSX: ZZZ), Canada's leading omnichannel specialty sleep retailer, today announced an exciting partnership with Well.ca ULC ("Well.ca"), Canada's leading health and wellness e-commerce retailer, to promote sleep health. As awareness for the importance of sleep grows, this partnership will foster a community that inspires Canadians to prioritize sleep for their greater well-being.

"We're thrilled to come together with Well.ca to help Canadians understand how critical sleep is to their overall wellness," said Phil Besner, Senior Vice President, Business Development of Sleep Country. "Well.ca's impressive online community and platform of wellness products, along with our sleep expertise, is a winning combination to awaken Canadians to the power of sleep and support our company's purpose to be Canada's leading champion of sleep," added Besner.

"At Well.ca, we share our customers' passion for improving their health and well-being by making informed decisions they can trust, for themselves and their family," said Stephanie Barrington, Vice President of Marketing at Well.ca. "Through our partnership with Sleep Country, we are proud to bring together two of Canada's most recognized wellness brands to empower Canadians with the tools and information they need to improve their sleep habits as a critical part of their wellness journey."

Sleep Country and Well.ca will partner for an Instagram Live @sleepcountrycan tomorrow from 7:00 to 8:00 p.m. ET. The event will feature an intimate and inspiring conversation with special guests, including Well.ca expert Samantha Piechota, about the importance of sleep as an essential component of health and wellness.

On November 17th, Sleep Country Canada and Well.ca will launch a co-branded Sleep Wellness Giveaway on Instagram for a chance to win a Sleep Wellness Prize Pack including a variety of Well.ca products and a $500 Sleep Country gift card.

To introduce Well.ca enthusiasts to Sleep Country and Dormez-vous?, $25 off of $100 spend coupons were included in Well.ca shipping boxes throughout September and October.

About Sleep Country

Sleep Country is Canada's leading omnichannel specialty sleep retailer with a national retail store network and robust eCommerce platforms. The Company operates under retail banners: "Sleep Country Canada", with omnichannel operations in Canada excluding Québec; "Dormez-vous?" with omnichannel operations in Québec; "Endy", Canada's leading direct-to-consumer online sleep solutions retailer; and recently acquired Hush Blankets Inc., one of Canada's fastest-growing digital retailers. Sleep Country has 287 stores, 17 fulfillment centres and two storage hubs across Canada. Sleep Country is a purpose-led company dedicated to transforming lives by awakening Canadians to the power of sleep. The company is committed to meaningfully and positively supporting its environment, people and communities including operating a comprehensive Mattress Recycling Program and working closely with Canadian charities to donate new and gently used mattresses to families and children in need.

About Well.ca

Well.ca is a proudly Canadian company that's passionate about our customers, our business, and the products we offer. At Well.ca, we believe that Canadians should never have to compromise on the health, wellness, baby and beauty products that they choose for themselves and their families. With over 40,000 curated products, thousands of peer reviews, and Canada's largest assortment of green and natural brands, we make it easy to make choices you can trust. Well.ca is a wholly owned subsidiary of McKesson Canada.

For more information about Sleep Country Canada, visit www.sleepcountry.ca

For more information about Well.ca, visit www.well.ca

SOURCE Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. Investor Relations

For further information: Sleep Country Canada, Sandy Indig, [email protected], 289-748-0206, x22356; Well.ca, Andrew Forgione, [email protected], 905.671.4586