Sleep Country and Walmart partner to bring GTA shoppers two Bloom Pop-Up Shops, just in time for back to school shopping

The highly successful Bloom mattress-in-a-box collection will be on display at Walmart locations in Thornhill and Toronto Stockyards

TORONTO, Aug. 1, 2019 /CNW/ - Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. ("Sleep Country" or the "Company" (TSX: ZZZ )), is proud to announce that Sleep Country's popular Bloom mattress-in-a-box collection will be available in-store at Walmart locations for the first time ever this August. This is the next step in a successful partnership between the two retail powerhouses, who came together in March to offer Sleep Country's Bloom collection online at Walmart.ca .

From August 5-18, shoppers can visit in-store Bloom Pop-Up Shops by Sleep Country at Walmart locations in Thornhill and Toronto Stockyards to test any of the four Bloom mattresses. The entire Bloom collection will be on display, and Sleep Country's Sleep Experts will be on-hand to answer customer questions and help match them to a great night's sleep.

Just in time for back to school, the Bloom Pop-Up Shops will give Walmart customers the opportunity to touch and feel Sleep Country's Bloom mattresses, and experience the comfort that Canadians have been raving about since the collection launched in 2017.

"As shoppers start getting ready for back to school, we are excited to introduce our affordable Bloom sleep solutions to a new customer segment in the GTA. Partnering with a likeminded retailer in Walmart has allowed us to provide more Canadians with convenient access to a great night's sleep, and our unique Bloom Pop-Up Shops will take this great partnership one step further," said Stewart Schaefer, Chief Business Development Officer of Sleep Country Canada. "We are excited to offer Walmart customers in Thornhill and in Toronto Stockyards a chance to try out the world's best mattress-in-a-box for themselves," added Schaefer.

The Bloom Pop-Up Shops will feature the full Bloom collection of four mattresses in all sizes – Cloud, Air, Mist, and Earth – alongside the Ploom pillows, Bloom toppers, and Bloom platforms. Sleep County's Sleep Experts will be readily available to help match shoppers with the Bloom sleep solution that suits them best.

Customers will be able to use an iPad located in the Bloom Pop-Up Shops to order a Bloom mattress on the spot and have it conveniently delivered to their home. Starting August 5 to September 10, customers will also be able to enjoy up to $200 off the Bloom Cloud, Air, or Mist mattress-in-a box.

From August 5-18, 2019, shoppers can visit the Bloom Pop-Up Shops at the Walmart locations at 700 Centre St. in Thornhill, ON and 2525 St. Clair Ave. West in Toronto, ON.

About Sleep Country:

Sleep Country is Canada's leading sleep retailer. Sleep Country is the only specialty mattress retailer with a national footprint in Canada. Sleep Country operates under three retail banners: Dormez-vous, the largest retailer of mattresses in Quebec; Sleep Country Canada, the largest mattress retailer in the rest of Canada; and Endy, Canada's leading online mattress brand with the most Canadian 5-star reviews. As of August 1, 2019, Sleep Country has 274 stores and 16 distribution centres across Canada. All of the Company's stores are corporate-owned, enabling it to develop and maintain a strong culture of customer service, resulting in a consistent and superior in-store and home delivery experience. Sleep Country also works closely with charities across Canada to donate new and gently used mattresses to families and children in need.

For more information about the company visit sleepcountry.ca and on Facebook at facebook.com/SleepCountryCan.

