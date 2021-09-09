Sleep Country and Casper Establish Exclusive Retail and Digital Partnership in Canada

Sleep Country to offer Casper's award-winning mattress selection through its omnichannel sleep ecosystem as exclusive retail partner in Canada

TORONTO, Sept. 9, 2021 /CNW/ - Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. ("Sleep Country") (TSX: ZZZ), Canada's leading omnichannel specialty sleep retailer, and Casper Sleep Inc. ("Casper") (NYSE: CSPR), the award-winning sleep company, today announced an exciting partnership to ensure a better night's sleep for all Canadians. The milestone agreement between the two powerhouses in sleep will see Sleep Country and Dormez-vous move forward as the exclusive retailers of Casper's most popular mattresses in Canada, making the celebrated Casper brand more accessible to Canadians.

As of early October 2021, Sleep Country and Dormez-vous will serve as Casper's exclusive core-collection mattress retail partner in Canada, enabling Canadian customers to purchase the Casper Original Mattress, Casper Nova® Hybrid and Casper Wave Hybrid mattresses, as well as Casper mattresses with proprietary Snow Technology, through the Sleep Country sleep ecosystem. A selection of these popular mattresses will be available in Sleep Country and Dormez-vous stores, online and through Sleep Country's marketplace partners.

In addition, Sleep Country and Casper have entered into a collaborative partnership for all Canadian sales flowing through Casper's Canadian retail stores and eCommerce platforms.

"We are excited to embark on this new partnership with Casper and exclusively add their award-winning mattresses to our assortment. Channel and product innovation is a fundamental pillar of our strategic growth roadmap, and we are proud to expand our world-class offering to best suit every customer's sleep needs," said Stewart Schaefer, President, Sleep Country Canada. "Combining Sleep Country's expansive sleep ecosystem and market expertise with Casper's commitment to delivering high-quality and innovative sleep solutions will advance our purpose of transforming lives through sleep. We look forward to continuing to provide Canadians with seamless access to the world's best sleep products, now with Casper for the first time."

"We are thrilled to announce Sleep Country as our exclusive retail partner for our most popular mattresses across Canada," said Emilie Arel, President and Chief Commercial Officer at Casper. "As we strategically and thoughtfully expand Casper's footprint, we aim to partner with respected retailers that possess unparalleled sleep and market expertise, and who prioritize a commitment to customer service. As Canada's leading sleep retailer, I am confident that Sleep Country is the right partner for us to expand our distribution, while leveraging their nationwide logistics network and supply chain to efficiently serve the Canadian consumer."

Looking forward, Sleep Country will leverage its intimate knowledge of the Canadian mattress consumer with Casper's leadership in sleep innovation to partner on the development of new Casper products designed exclusively for the Canadian market. These future products, including a potential partnership for sleep accessories, will be exclusively available through Sleep Country's sleep ecosystem, and both organizations will collaborate for sourcing and manufacturing needs.

For more information on Sleep Country and Casper's leading suite of sleep solutions, please visit sleepcountry.ca, dormezvous.com and casper.ca.

About Sleep Country

Sleep Country is Canada's leading omnichannel specialty sleep retailer with a national retail store network and robust eCommerce platforms. The Company operates under three retail banners: "Sleep Country Canada", with omnichannel operations in Canada excluding Québec; "Dormez-vous?" with omnichannel operations in Québec and "Endy", Canada's leading direct-to-consumer online sleep solutions retailer. As of September 9, Sleep Country has 287 stores, 17 fulfillment centres and 2 storage hubs across Canada. Sleep Country is a purpose-led company dedicated to transforming lives by awakening Canadians to the power of sleep. The company is committed to meaningfully and positively supporting its environment, people and communities including operating a comprehensive Mattress Recycling Program and working closely with Canadian charities to donate new and gently used mattresses to families and children in need.

For more information about the Company visit www.sleepcountryir.ca

About Casper

Casper (NYSE: CSPR) believes everyone should sleep better. The Sleep Company has a full portfolio of obsessively engineered sleep products—including mattresses, pillows, bedding, and furniture—designed in-house by the Company's award-winning R&D team at Casper Labs. In addition to its e-commerce business, Casper owns and operates Sleep Shops across North America and its products are available at a growing list of retailers.

SOURCE Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. Investor Relations

For further information: Sleep Country Canada: Craig De Pratto, Chief Financial Officer, Sleep Country Canada, [email protected]; Casper: Media: Dana Yacyk, [email protected] or [email protected]; Investors: [email protected]