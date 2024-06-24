New focus combines firm's long-standing heritage with extensive alternative investment capabilities, benefiting insurance companies globally

WELLESLEY, Mass. and NEW YORK, June 24, 2024 /CNW/ - SLC Management, the US$277 billion institutional fixed income and alternatives asset manager, is pleased to announce the launch of the SLC Global Insurance Group, a dedicated team focused on servicing the complex needs of the world's leading insurance companies with bespoke investment solutions.

"Bringing the SLC Global Insurance Group together is a natural extension of the work we've already been doing within the insurance space for the last several decades," said Brett Lousararian, Senior Managing Director, Head of Strategic Client Relationships, SLC Management. "Our deep insurance heritage combined with our diverse suite of investment capabilities has allowed us to create a highly differentiated and tailored experience for our clients, and we're excited to continue showcasing our unique value proposition within the insurance asset management space."

The SLC Global Insurance Group provides clients with access to a diverse array of investment capabilities and strategies across multiple asset classes while also leveraging the expertise and resources of the SLC Management companies, including SLC Fixed Income, BGO, Crescent Capital Group (Crescent) and InfraRed Capital Partners (InfraRed). With over 260 insurance clients and US$152 billion in AUM, the SLC Global Insurance Group delivers strategies in capital efficient structures that serve as critical building blocks for enhanced income and total return, downside risk mitigation and liquidity management.

Additionally, the firm is pleased to announce the following appointments: John Cassedy will be joining SLC Management as Managing Director, Insurance Business Development, effective July 1. Mr. Cassedy is joining from DWS Group, where he was head of insurance coverage for the Americas. Mr. Cassedy has over 30 years' experience in a variety of leadership roles across the industry and will focus on growing the firm's presence in the insurance channel. The firm has also recently added Amanda Geuss and Olivia Barden to the SLC Global Insurance Group. Both Ms. Geuss and Ms. Barden held insurance business development positions at BlackRock's Financial Institutions Group.

"I'm delighted to welcome John to SLC Management. Adding John's deep experience in working with insurance companies will be crucial in growing this segment of our business," added Mr. Lousararian. "With the team now in place, SLC Global Insurance Group will focus on accelerating our efforts on a number of different fronts - from evolving our insurance solutions platform to exploring partnership opportunities to deploy equity capital. We're excited to support a multitude of strategic initiatives for new and existing insurance clients."

To learn more about SLC Global Insurance Group, please visit the website.

About SLC Management

SLC Management is a global institutional asset manager that offers institutional investors traditional, alternative and yield-orientated investment solutions across public and private fixed income markets, as well as global real estate equity and debt. SLC Management is the brand name for the institutional asset management business of Sun Life Financial Inc. under which the entities of Sun Life Capital Management (U.S.) LLC in the United States, and Sun Life Capital Management (Canada) Inc. in Canada operate. These entities are also referred to as SLC Fixed Income and represent the investment grade public and private fixed income strategies of SLC Management.

BGO, InfraRed Capital Partners (InfraRed), Crescent Capital Group (Crescent) and Advisors Asset Management (AAM) are also part of SLC Management. BGO is a leading, global real estate investment management advisor and a globally recognized provider of real estate services. InfraRed is an international investment manager focused on infrastructure, managing equity capital in multiple private and listed funds, primarily for institutional investors across the globe. Crescent is a global alternative credit investment asset manager registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an investment adviser. Crescent provides private credit financing (including senior, unitranche and junior debt) to middle-market companies in the U.S. and Europe and invests in high-yield bonds and broadly syndicated loans. AAM is an independent U.S. retail distribution firm that provides a range of solutions and products to financial advisors at wirehouses, registered investment advisors and independent broker-dealers.

As of March 31, 2024, SLC Management has assets under management of US$277 billion (C$375 billion) and AAM represents an additional US$8 billion (C$11 billion) in assets under administration.

For more information, please visit slcmanagement.com .

