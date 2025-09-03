NEW YORK and WELLESLEY, Mass., Sept. 3, 2025 /CNW/ - SLC Management, the US$300B (C$408B) institutional fixed income and alternatives asset manager, is pleased to announce that Richard Familetti has been appointed to President and Chief Investment Officer, Fixed Income, SLC Management, effective immediately.

As President of Fixed Income, Mr. Familetti is responsible for the strategic direction of SLC Management's global fixed income platform, while overseeing its investments and operations divisions in partnership with the firm's distribution capabilities. Additionally, Mr. Familetti will continue to serve as CIO of Fixed Income, providing strategic direction and leadership for portfolio management, risk management, research, and investment performance across the firm's primary areas of focus which include investment grade public and private fixed income. Mr. Familetti will continue to be based in New York and will report to Steve Peacher, Executive Chair, SLC Management.

"As SLC Management continues to evolve, our fixed income business remains a critical element of our growth strategy," said Steve Peacher, Executive Chair, SLC Management. "Rich has a longstanding track record of managing fixed income assets and is highly respected by clients and consultants. Under his leadership, SLC Fixed Income is well-positioned for further growth as we continue to enhance the fixed income capabilities we offer to clients."

Mr. Familetti joined Ryan Labs Asset Management in 2009 which was acquired by SLC Management in 2015. He has over 25 years of industry experience in portfolio management and pension asset management, covering all sectors of the fixed income markets with deep expertise in corporate credit. Mr. Familetti also leads SLC Management's Fixed Income Investment Council, which brings together the firm's most senior investors to share market research and investment strategies, cultivating the best investment ideas across all areas of fixed income.

Prior to his tenure at SLC Management, Mr. Familetti served as President and CIO of Ryan Labs Asset Management and held senior portfolio management positions at Halbis Capital Management, Calyon Bank, Credit Suisse Asset Management and Lazard Freres Asset Management.

Mr. Familetti holds a Bachelor of Arts from Hofstra University and a Master of Business Administration from Fordham University. He is a CFA charterholder.

About SLC Management

SLC Management is a global asset manager that offers institutional investors traditional, alternative and yield-orientated investment solutions across public and private fixed income markets, as well as global real estate equity and debt. SLC Management is the brand name for the institutional asset management business of Sun Life Financial Inc. under which the entities of Sun Life Capital Management (U.S.) LLC in the United States, and Sun Life Capital Management (Canada) Inc. in Canada operate. These entities are also referred to as SLC Fixed Income and represent the investment grade public and private fixed income strategies of SLC Management.

BGO, InfraRed Capital Partners (InfraRed), Crescent Capital Group (Crescent) and Advisors Asset Management (AAM) are also part of SLC Management. BGO is a leading, global real estate investment management advisor and a globally recognized provider of real estate services. InfraRed is an international investment manager focused on infrastructure, managing equity capital in multiple private and listed funds, primarily for institutional investors across the globe. Crescent is a global alternative credit investment manager singularly focused on corporate credit through strategies that invest in marketable and privately originated debt securities. AAM is an independent U.S. retail distribution firm that provides a range of solutions and products to financial advisors at wirehouses, registered investment advisors and independent broker-dealers.

As of June 30, 2025, SLC Management has assets under management of C$408 billion (US$300 billion). Total firm AUM includes assets managed by the SLC Management group of companies on behalf of external clients, and the Sun Life General Account. AUM includes unfunded commitments, cash, equity, and other balances. Total firm AUM excludes assets under administration. AAM represents an additional approximate C$13 billion (US$9 billion) in assets under administration. The methodologies used to compile the total AUM are subject to change and may not reflect regulatory AUM.

For more information, please visit slcmanagement.com.

Media Relations Contact

Hannah Stewart

Director, Communications & Media Relations

646-761-6344

[email protected]

SLC-20250829-4780046

SOURCE SLC Management