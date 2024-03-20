Slater Vecchio Submits Class Action Against Uber and Lyft over Accessibility Concerns

VANCOUVER, BC, March 20, 2024 /CNW/ - Slater Vecchio LLP announces that it has submitted a class action complaint alleging Uber and Lyft are breaching the Human Rights Code by failing to offer wheelchair-accessible services across British Columbia.

While Uber and Lyft offer wheelchair-accessible services across some cities in North America, no such option exists for those in the Lower Mainland and other cities in British Columbia. This decision by Uber and Lyft has led to individuals who require wheelchairs and similar assistance devices experiencing difficulty travelling across the province.

The BC Human Rights Tribunal recently concluded that Uber's failure to offer wheelchair-accessible services amounted to a human rights violation and awarded the complainant $35,000 for loss of dignity.

In light of this, Slater Vecchio LLP has submitted a class action in British Columbia on behalf of individuals with physical disabilities and wheelchair users in British Columbia who face challenges accessing Uber and Lyft's services due to their disabilities.

"We've come a long way when it comes to making society more accessible for those with mobility issues, but there's obviously still some work to do. This complaint is about reminding American companies like Lyft and Uber that they have responsibilities to their passengers — all passengers — they need to be upholding" said Saro Turner, partner at Slater Vecchio LLP

If you are a person with a physical disability or a wheelchair user in British Columbia who has encountered difficulties accessing Uber and Lyft services, Slater Vecchio LLP encourages you to reach out. Please fill out the form on our website located here: https://www.slatervecchio.com/class-action/uber-accessible-services-class-action/

