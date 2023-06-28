Slater Vecchio LLP responds to lawsuit filed on behalf of insurance companies regarding the Lytton Creek Wildfire

TORONTO, June 28, 2023 /CNW/ - Slater Vecchio LLP is releasing this press release in response to the Vancouver Sun article titled "Two years after Lytton burned to ground, residents, businesses, village file lawsuits", available here: https://vancouversun.com/news/local-news/two-years-after-lytton-burned-to-ground-residents-businesses-village-file-lawsuits.

What is the purpose of the Insurance Lawsuit?

A law firm representing insurance companies filed a lawsuit on June 23, 2023, in the personal name of 119 individuals, seeking damages arising from the Lytton Creek Wildfire (the "Insurance Lawsuit"). The Insurance Lawsuit, while filed in the names of individuals and businesses, in fact represents the interests of insurance companies who are seeking to be repaid the amounts that they have paid out to individuals and businesses through insurance claims following the Lytton Creek Wildfire.

While the Insurance Lawsuit claims to seek damages for all of the losses suffered by the individuals and businesses named in that lawsuit, the limited purpose of the Insurance Lawsuit is for insurance companies to recover monies paid out in insurance claims. The Insurance Claim is limited and only seeks damages from the defendants named in the lawsuit for claims paid out by insurance companies.

How does the Insurance Lawsuit impact the proposed class action already underway?

Slater Vecchio LLP continues to seek to represent all persons who have incurred loss or damage caused by the Lytton Creek Wildfire in the proposed class action lawsuit filed on October 7, 2021. A decision from the Court on whether to certify the action as a class proceeding is expected in the near future. Slater Vecchio LLP will provide a further update once that decision is released, including an update regarding steps we may take with respect to the Insurance Lawsuit at that time.

Where can I get more information?

Regrettably, the Insurance Lawsuit is complicated and creates confusion for individuals and businesses impacted by the Lytton Creek Wildfire.

We encourage class members impacted by the Lytton Creek Wildfire who wish to access further information about the class action launched by Slater Vecchio LLP on behalf of those impacted by the fire to email [email protected], call 604-682-5111 or visit our website at https://www.slatervecchio.com/class-action/lytton-creek-wildfire-class-action/.

