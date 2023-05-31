VANCOUVER, BC, May 31, 2023 /CNW/ - In 2023, an investigation by the United States' National Highway Traffic Safety Administration tentatively concluded that airbag inflators designed and manufactured by ARC Automotive, Inc. contain a defective component which has rendered millions of airbags in motor vehicles vulnerable to exploding and propelling shrapnel and debris through the cabin of motor vehicles upon deployment.

As a result of this finding, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration requested that ARC Automotive, Inc. issue a recall to cure this defect:

"NHTSA is issuing this recall request letter to notify you that the Agency has tentatively concluded that a defect related to motor vehicle safety exists in the frontal driver and passenger air bag inflators under investigation that were produced before installation of borescopes on all toroidal inflator manufacturing lines in January 2018 ("subject inflators"), and to demand that ARC issue a Part 573 Recall Report addressing that safety defect."

Despite this request, ARC Automotive, Inc. and many vehicle manufacturers have refused to recall the affected parts or vehicles.

To date, there have been multiple injuries and deaths in North America due to ARC Automotive, Inc.'s airbag inflators.

The action alleges that ARC Automotive, Inc. was negligent in its design of the airbag inflators and for its failure to warn Canadians of this defect or the safety risk it presents.

The action also alleges that the manufacturers of vehicles containing the airbag inflators were negligent in their design of the vehicles and for failure to warn, and have breached the Competition Act, RSC 1985, c C-34 and consumer protection legislation across Canada.

This lawsuit seeks compensation on behalf of Canadians who own(ed) and/or lease(d) vehicles containing these dangerous and defective components and Canadians who have been injured as a result of the Defendants' conduct.

The list of affected vehicles can be found on our website at: https://www.slatervecchio.com/class-action/arc-automotive-class-action

SOURCE Slater Vecchio LLP

For further information: Mary Vecchio - [email protected]