Slater Vecchio LLP files Lawsuit against Elmiron Manufacturers after link with Vision Loss

VANCOUVER, BC, March 5, 2021 /CNW/ - Slater Vecchio LLP has filed a class action lawsuit against Elmiron manufacturers Janssen Pharmaceuticals and Teva Pharmaceuticals due to the drug's link with vision loss. Elmiron is the only drug on the market used to treat Interstitial Cystitis, as there are no generics or alternatives available. However, users of the drug were not warned about the potential vision loss side effect, even though such as been in scientific literature for multiple years.

Pentosan Polysulphate Sodium (the chemical in Elmiron) build up has been found to be toxic to the Retinal area, and can cause Macular Degeneration. Symptoms associated with this are blurred central vision, difficulty adjusting to light, difficulty night driving, pain behind the eyes, floaters, and spots. Luckily, individuals can be objectively tested to see if their Macular Degeneration is due to their Elmiron use.

Certification for this action is set for October 2021, but Slater Vecchio is contacting individuals affected early. The class for this action is all individuals that used Elmiron and have been suffering with vision loss or impairment. If this describes you, set up an appointment with your Optometrist or Ophthalmologist to get tested. If you are a potential Class Member, we encourage you to complete the information form on the website of Slater Vecchio LLP at: https://www.slatervecchio.com/elmiron-class-action/

Slater Vecchio LLP is a boutique law firm located in British Columbia. Over the past 20 years, Slater Vecchio has represented thousands of clients and has grown into one of the largest personal injury and class action firms in the province.

Media Contacts: Mary Vecchio, Slater Vecchio LLP, [email protected]

