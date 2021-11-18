Slater Vecchio LLP files Class Action lawsuit in British Columbia on behalf of individuals who contracted COVID-19 at Revera Long-term Care Homes

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 18, 2021 /CNW/ - Slater Vecchio LLP has filed a lawsuit against the long term care home provider Revera, Inc., and their relevant entities, for their alleged negligence in failing to protect residents and their visitors from the spread of COVID-19 within their homes.

In particular, the lawsuit claims that Revera failed to comply with applicable regulations and guidelines regarding: (1) outbreak planning and response, (2) supply and access to PPE, (3) visitor and supplier screening, (4) resident isolation and testing, (5) staffing levels, and (6) employee testing and screening. The regulations and guidelines were instituted by governmental health authorities in British Columbia. As a result of the alleged failure to comply, some residents of Revera Care Homes died, while others contracted the virus without receiving the required care and treatment required.

The lawsuit seeks to represent all people who were resident in affected care homes and their families. This includes the following care homes: (1) Royal City Manor, (2) Arbutus Care Home, (3) Capilano Care Centre, (4) Holywood Manor, (5) Lakeview Care Home, (6) Glenwarren Lodge, (7) Revera James Bay, and (8) Revera Sandringham.

Slater Vecchio LLP is looking for class members in this action. If you believe that you or someone you know contracted COVID-19 while staying at the following facilities or any other BC long term care facility, we would like to hear from you. Please visit our website to fill out our form:

https://www.slatervecchio.com/bc-care-homes-class-action/

About Slater Vecchio LLP

Slater Vecchio LLP is a boutique law firm located in British Columbia. Over the past 20 years, Slater Vecchio has represented thousands of clients and has grown into one of the largest personal injury and class action firms in the province. Slater Vecchio's goal is to exceed every client's expectations, not only with the best results possible, but throughout the experience as we work together.

SOURCE Slater Vecchio LLP

For further information: Media Contacts: Mary Vecchio, Slater Vecchio LLP, [email protected]

Related Links

http://www.slatervecchio.com/

