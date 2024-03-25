VANCOUVER, BC, March 25, 2024 /CNW/ - Slater Vecchio LLP has announced a class action lawsuits filed in the Federal Court of Canada and in the Superior Court of Quebec against Bloomex, a floral products company. Among other conduct, the actions focus on Bloomex's failure to disclose surcharge fees associated with its floral products, which is alleged to equate to "price dripping" and thus amounts to false and misleading advertising under the Competition Act and the Quebec Consumer Protection Act.

Drip pricing occurs when the first price that a company advertises for a product or service does not equal the final price at checkout because the company adds non-government-imposed fees on top of the originally represented price. The fees are typically called a "service fee", a "process fee" or an "improvement fee".

"Customers deserve to know the true price of the goods they're buying, especially when we're in the midst of an affordability crisis," said Slater Vecchio partner Saro Turner. "This sort of predatory pricing behaviour has to stop."

Individuals who were charged a surcharge on their Bloomex order are encouraged to retain any relevant documentation, such as receipts or records of purchases. They are also invited to stay informed about the progress of the legal proceedings by submitting their information through the following webpage: https://www.slatervecchio.com/class-action/bloomex-misleading-prices-class-action/

