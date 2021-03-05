Slater Vecchio LLP files Class Action against SFU due to recent Data Breach

VANCOUVER, BC, March 5, 2021 /CNW/ - Slater Vecchio LLP has filed a class action lawsuit against Simon Fraser University on behalf of all individuals whose personal information was accessed by unauthorized cybercriminals in a recent data breach. Included in this class group are the approximately 200,000 individuals who had their personal information exposed. This is the second data breach to affect SFU students, faculty, and alumni in the past 12 months.

The action claims that Simon Fraser University owes their students a higher standard of care in storing their personal information than what was provided. SFU stored hundreds of thousands of individual's personal information on a spreadsheet without encryption, making it an easy target for cybercriminals. Individuals can check to see if their personal information was exposed by referring to the list on SFU's website. However, the largest group affected was all individuals enrolled between 2012 and 2020.

