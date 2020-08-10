Aviation Clean Air (ACA) inflight purification improves air quality and eliminates dangerous pathogens like COVID-19 on surfaces and in the air, providing improved health & safety measures for passengers.

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Aug. 10, 2020 /CNW/ - Canada's leader in business aviation, Skyservice Business Aviation, today announces that its Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) Division has recently received the supplemental type certificate (STC) from Transport Canada for the installation of ACA's purification system inside Bombardier's Challenger 300/350 and Global 5000/5500/6000/6500 Aircraft. ACA's innovative airborne and surface purification solutions improve air quality throughout the aircraft, eliminating pathogens like COVID-19, removing allergens and destroying unpleasant odors without the use of harmful chemicals. The certification is confirmation that Skyservice continues to deliver best-in-class solutions to business aircraft owners.

"Taking a team approach, we worked collaboratively with ACA to develop a successful, high-quality, installation design that was approved by Transport Canada," noted Paul Weeks, VP of Maintenance at Skyservice. "Working with Transport Canada and our expertise in Bombardier business aircraft resulted in a successful approval for the products installation, and ultimately brings one of the best clean air purification and decontamination products into Canada," Weeks added.

ACA's airborne ionization product takes approximately 2-5 days to install and costs range based on the number of units needed per size of aircraft. The components are easy to install and have minimal maintenance requirements making it popular for aircraft of all sizes.

"Skyservice is thrilled to add this STC to install ACA purification and sanitization solutions on two of the world's leading aircraft lines," commented Emlyn David, Skyservice President and CEO. "We are proud to be part of this commitment to innovation which we believe helps to address the health and safety concerns aircraft owners are voicing when considering to fly."

More information on Skyservice's ACA air purification solutions is available at https://skyservice.com/business-aircraft-maintenance/.

For inquiries on the ACA air purification, contact Skyservice at [email protected].

About Skyservice

Skyservice is Canada's leader in business aviation dedicated to safety and service excellence. With over 30 years of experience, Skyservice leads the Canadian business aviation industry with the best in-class facilities in Toronto, Calgary, Ottawa, Montreal and Muskoka. Our skilled Maintenance teams, outstanding Fixed Base Operation facilities, first-class Aircraft Management, Charter Services, Aircraft Sales and Acquisition provide our customers with an experience that is truly above and beyond. To learn more, visit www.skyservice.com.

SOURCE Skyservice Business Aviation Inc. - Mississauga, ON

For further information: Marketing & Communications// Skyservice Business Aviation // +1 416.523.1089 // [email protected]

Related Links

https://skyservice.com/

