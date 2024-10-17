Skyscanner unveils best value destinations for Canadians in 2025

Find Skyscanner's 2025 Trend Report Here

TORONTO, Oct. 17, 2024 /CNW/ - Leading global travel app, Skyscanner, unveiled today its annual travel trends report, revealing deep insights into Canadian traveller behaviour and spending for the coming year.

Using proprietary data, a specially commissioned survey of over 18,000 travellers and trusted industry insights, Skyscanner's Travel Trends report reveals all you need to know about travel for Canadians including the best value destinations for 2025.

Despite today's economic challenges, demand for trips remains strong. Canadians continue to prioritize their travel plans and budgets, with 83% intending to travel as much or more in 2025. However, finding the best value remains a key consideration.

Biggest Price Drops for Canadian travellers

These are the top 10 cheapest destinations*:

Florence, Italy: -29% price drop Faro, Portugal : -28% price drop Bogota, Colombia : -28% price drop Madeira, Portugal : -28% price drop Quito, Ecuador : -27% price drop Reykjavik, Iceland : -21% price drop Paris, France : -20% price drop Rome, Italy : -19% price drop Oslo , Norway: -18% price drop Barcelona , Spain: -17% price drop

These are the top factors determining wallet-friendly holiday destinations amongst Canadians:

The cost of flights (71%)

The cost of hotels (64%)

The cost of food and drink (37%)

For 62% of Canadians, the cost of flights is one of the most important factors, with many budgeting the same or more for airfare in 2025 compared to last year. Spending on accommodation and car rentals is also expected to rise, with planned budget increases of 32% and 15%, respectively. To stay ahead of the curve, signing up for Skyscanner's Price Alerts helps travellers lock in the best deals as soon as prices drop.

Find the full list of trends for 2025 at: https://www.skyscanner.ca/travel-trends

READ THE FULL PRESS RELEASE HERE

ABOUT SKYSCANNER

Skyscanner is a leading global travel app that helps travellers plan and book their trip with ease and confidence. Every month, Skyscanner connects millions of travellers, in 52 countries and 32 languages, to more than 1200 trusted travel partners so they can find the best flight, hotel or car hire options.

Visit Skyscanner.ca for more information about the leading travel app.

SOURCE Skyscanner

For media inquiries, please contact: Erin Friedman, Account Manager, SUGO Communications, [email protected], 416.451.5973; Christine Zoulianitis, Director, SUGO Communications, [email protected], 416.876.0130