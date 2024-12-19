Canadians have revealed their least favourite things about holiday travel

TORONTO, Dec. 19, 2024 /CNW/ - Leading global travel app, Skyscanner , today shares exclusive insights for Canadians travelling home for the winter holidays, along with some tips to find affordable flights.

Using proprietary data and a specially commissioned survey of 2,000 travellers, Skyscanner Travel Expert, Laura Lindsay, has divulged exclusive data revealing unique insights for the upcoming holiday season aimed at Canadian travellers.

With many Canadians set to take flight and join their loved ones for the season, here's what they're not looking forward to.

The Top 10 Things Canadians Find Most Stressful About Holiday Travel

Flight delays - 57% Long lines at airport security - 46% Losing Luggage - 41% Hazardous road conditions due to winter weather - 37% Losing something while travelling - 31% Packing - 23% Finding the right accommodations as a solo traveller or couple - 15% Finding a parking spot at the airport - 12% Booking a rental car - 9% Finding a kid-friendly accommodation - 6%

Here's how Canadians plan to master travel during the end of 2024 - early 2025.

Canadians' Top Strategies for Surviving Holiday Airport Chaos*

Arrive hours early and people-watch - 45% Find the nearest airport lounge and relax - 30% Avoid airports altogether and drive - 27% Speed through security like a pro - 22%

* OnePoll x Skyscanner research conducted September 2024 with 2,000 Canadian respondents

To aid Canadians with potential airport setbacks and overall ease, Travel Expert Laura Lindsay shares some insights, "Flights departing in the morning have the lowest chance of delays as they are less likely to be affected by any scheduling issues but may be more expensive as they're often the most popular."

To stay ahead of the curve, signing up for Skyscanner's Price Alerts helps travellers lock in the best deals as soon as prices drop.

