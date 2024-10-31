Skyscanner reveals top trending destinations for Canadians in 2025

Find Skyscanner's 2025 Trend Report Here

TORONTO, Oct. 31, 2024 /CNW/ - Leading global travel app, Skyscanner , revealed recently its annual travel trends report, uncovering valuable insights into Canadian travel habits and spending trends for the year ahead.

Using proprietary data, a specially commissioned survey of over 18,000 travellers and trusted industry insights, Skyscanner's Travel Trends report reveals all you need to know about travel for Canadians including the top trending destinations for 2025.

Canadians are increasingly drawn to culturally and historically rich destinations for 2025, seeking immersive experiences that combine natural beauty, unique traditions, and vibrant local cultures.

Top Trending Destination for Canadian travellers

These are the top 10 trending destinations*:

Grand Turk Island, Turks and Caicos: Increase +713% Cusco, Peru : Increase +163% Krabi, Thailand : Increase +158% Madeira, Portugal : Increase +153% Okinawa, Japan : Increase +145% Tromsø, Norway : Increase +127% Marrakesh, Morocco : Increase +123% Florence, Italy : Increase +115% San Antonio , USA : Increase +99% Colorado Springs, USA : Increase +94%

These are the most important sources of travel inspiration amongst Canadians for 2025**:

Word of mouth (53%)

Social media (49%)

Online media (35%)

With growing social media exposure and a desire for meaningful travel, these destinations offer the perfect blend of history, affordability, and adventure. To stay ahead of the curve, signing up for Skyscanner's Price Alerts helps travellers lock in the best deals as soon as prices drop.

Find the full list of trends for 2025 at: https://www.skyscanner.ca/travel-trends

READ THE FULL PRESS RELEASE HERE

*Source: Destinations seeing increase in flight searches between January 1, 2024 and June 30, 2024 for travel throughout 2024 compared to the same period in 2023 **OnePoll x Skyscanner research conducted July 2024 with 20,000 respondents globally (1,000 Canadian respondents)

ABOUT SKYSCANNER

Skyscanner is a leading global travel app that helps travellers plan and book their trip with ease and confidence. Every month, Skyscanner connects millions of travellers, in 52 countries and 32 languages, to more than 1200 trusted travel partners so they can find the best flight, hotel or car hire options.

Visit Skyscanner.ca for more information about the leading travel app.

SOURCE Skyscanner

For media inquiries, please contact: Erin Friedman, Account Manager, SUGO Communications, [email protected], 416.451.5973; Christine Zoulianitis, Director, SUGO Communications, [email protected], 416.876.0130