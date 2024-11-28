Skyscanner reveals most booked destinations for Canadians this winter

TORONTO, Nov. 28, 2024 /CNW/ - Leading global travel app, Skyscanner , today reveals the top destinations with the largest year-over-year increase that Canadian snowbirds are flocking to this winter, as well as valuable insights looking at how adults are prioritizing their travel plans.

Using proprietary data, a specially commissioned survey of 2,000 travellers and trusted industry insights, Skyscanner's exclusive data reveals the best winter travel options for Canadians for the remainder of 2024-early 2025.

This winter, Canadians are looking to take flight to warmer climates, drawn to destinations that are easily accessible, offer unrivalled charm, and a reprieve from the cold.

Most Booked Destinations for Canadian travellers for Winter 2024-2025

These are the top 10 trending destinations and average flight costs*:

Fort Myers , USA : $282.20 Fort Lauderdale , USA : $358.70 Nassau, Bahamas : $487.90 Cancun, Mexico : $562.70 Las Vegas , USA : $374.00 New York, USA : $397.80 Orlando , USA : $399.50 Los Angeles , USA : $402.90 Pointe-a-Pitre, Guadeloupe : $683.40 Paris, France : $1,011.50



*Source: Flight prices reflect average costs for economy class return bookings made over the last six months, for travel between November 1, 2024, and January 31, 2025, as of November 6, 2024

While 37% of Canadians are expecting to have remaining paid time off at the end of 2024, these are the primary reasons of travel for the rest of the year:

Vacation/leisure (61%)

Visiting family/friends (28%)

Use remaining paid time off (7%)

With many of these destinations being within North America or the Caribbean, they can be reached via direct and/or short flights from Canadian cities, with Pointe-a-Pitre and Paris being connected via direct routes from Canadian hubs.

To stay ahead of the curve, signing up for Skyscanner's Price Alerts helps travellers lock in the best deals as soon as prices drop.

