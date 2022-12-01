SkipTheDishes partners with iconic Canadian bakers Jenna Rae Cakes to create custom DIY kits to celebrate National Gingerbread House Day

The beloved Canadian brands are bringing the razzle dazzle this holiday season with the ultimate, hand-crafted gingerbread house kit, available exclusively on Skip Express Lane.

TORONTO, Dec. 1, 2022 /CNW/ - SkipTheDishes, Canada's largest and most trusted food delivery network, is excited to announce their partnership with @JennaRaeCakes - founded by Jenna Hutchison and Ashley Kosowan, leading cake artists, best-selling authors and reality baking show stars. Skip and Jenna Rae Cakes will be creating one of a kind custom gingerbread house kits available exclusively on Skip Express Lane for Canadians across the country beginning on National Gingerbread House Day on December 12th, while supplies last.

As former judges on the Food Network's Wall of Bakers, Ashley and Jenna know a thing or two about beautiful, eye-catching treats. The bright and colourful Gingerbread House Kit features an elevated Jenna Rae Cakes spin on a classic design, and will be offered as an exclusive gift with purchase for orders over $45.00 CAD placed with Skip Express Lane locations across Canada. The kits will also be available for purchase until quantities last at Jenna Rae Cakes Winnipeg stores.

To celebrate the partnership, Skip is inviting Torontonians and Winnipeggers to join Jenna and Ashley of Jenna Rae Cakes in the ultimate gingerbread decorating masterclass. The class will feature decorating techniques and include notable Jenna Rae Cakes elements such as Dazzle Dust edible glitter.

The masterclass will take place in Winnipeg on December 6th and Toronto on December 8th. Spots in the whimsical gingerbread masterclass are first-come, first-serve. and can be booked on Eventbright.

Book your spot at the Winnipeg masterclass HERE

masterclass Book your spot at the Toronto masterclass HERE

"We've built our company with a focus on celebrations, family and quality, and we're excited to partner with Skip to share our exclusive gingerbread kit with Canadians through Express Lane," says Jenna Hutchison, co-owner and founder of Jenna Rae Cakes. "We're delighted to offer Skip customers the sweet whimsy that Jenna Rae Cakes is known for, alongside an impactful cause over the holiday season."

In true holiday spirit, 15 per cent of proceeds from all gingerbread kits purchased in Jenna Rae Cakes stores will be donated to United Way Winnipeg's Koats for Kids . This organization works to provide winter gear for little Winnipeggers. Skip will also be making a donation of $50,000 to Koats for Kids to continue their relationship with United Way Winnipeg and deliver on their commitment to supporting local communities across the country.

Skip Express Lane is designed for convenience with locations across the country. Each location features thousands of products on hand, including grocery items, household essentials, and local products that can be delivered directly to Skip customers in 25 minutes or less.

"Skip prides itself on its local partnerships and our ability to provide customers with unique offerings across the country. This is a one-of-a-kind partnership inspired by holiday baking and childhood nostalgia, and we're thrilled that Skip Express Lane can bring Canadians together over special moments and provide a little extra joy this holiday season " says Steve Lee, Vice President, Skip Express Lane.

Mark your calendars to book your reservation for Skip's Ultimate Gingerbread Decorating Class with Jenna Rae Cakes, and keep your eyes peeled for the exclusive Gingerbread Kit on select Skip Express Lanes across Canada on December 12th while quantities last.

About Jenna Rae Cakes

Jenna Rae Cakes is founded by cake designer, Jenna Hutchison and graphic designer Ashley Kosowan, proudly twin sisters and best-selling authors. As best friends and co-owners of Jenna Rae Cakes. Together, they've built their company being a sweet part of Manitoban's celebrations for the past 8 years, from everyday treats to milestone events like weddings and birthdays. Jenna Rae Cakes is committed to working with local vendors whenever possible, and feel fortunate to be able to support the local community with JRC Gives Back .

About SkipTheDishes

SkipTheDishes is part of Just Eat Takeaway.com, a leading global online food delivery marketplace. SkipTheDishes connects millions of customers with over 47,000 Restaurant Partners in Canada.

