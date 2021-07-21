Nothing brings people and their communities together like sport and watching the Olympic Games. As a proud Canadian brand, Skip will be delivering the diverse tastes of Canada to Olympic fans in over 250 cities and towns across the country as they follow Team Canada in Tokyo this summer. Throughout the pandemic Skip has focused their efforts on expanding their network across the country, and with this partnership they will be creating even more opportunities for Canadians to enjoy their favourite meals while supporting Team Canada at home.

"This partnership strengthens Skip's commitment to sport at the highest level, and we are humbled to support Canadian athletes as they represent our country on the international stage," says Kevin Edwards, CEO SkipTheDishes. "We couldn't be happier to kick off our partnership and celebrate our Canadian athletes with this multiyear deal."

As Canadians cheer on Team Canada from home this year, Skip will also be supporting athletes' families by delivering meals through the COC's first-ever Family & Friends Portal. The Portal is a digital rallying point for loved ones of Team Canada athletes where they can participate in 'Watch and Chat' sessions during events, share photos and engage as a community from here at home. Skip's support will ensure they can order from their favourite local restaurants without missing any of the action, no matter what time the games are on.

"We're proud to welcome SkipTheDishes to the Canadian Olympic family," said David Shoemaker, CEO & Secretary General, Canadian Olympic Committee. "We know that Skip is passionate about sports and our communities across Canada, and we look forward to Skip delivering a vast and diverse offering of meals into our homes as we cheer Canada's Olympians from our couches and kitchen tables."

As the Official Food Delivery App of Hockey Canada and the NHL, SkipTheDishes is thrilled to extend its dedication to supporting all Olympic sports in Canada, and, with Team Canada, reaching millions of fans across the country.

About SkipTheDishes

SkipTheDishes is part of Just Eat Takeaway.com, a leading global online food delivery marketplace. SkipTheDishes connects millions of customers with over 40,000 Restaurant Partners in Canada. Since the start of the pandemic, SkipTheDishes has worked alongside their partners to help them navigate the effects of COVID-19. To date, Skip has provided over $71 million to its restaurant partners in commission rebates and order-driving initiatives, while remaining the most affordable way for customers to get food delivered across the country.

About the Canadian Olympic Committee

The Canadian Olympic Committee leads the achievement of Team Canada's podium success and advances Olympic values across Canada. Independent and predominantly privately funded, the COC delivers the resources that Canada's elite athletes need to perform at their best and give their everything every day. By sharing our athletes' stories, we inspire all Canadians through the power of sport: 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year.

SOURCE SkipTheDishes

For further information: [email protected], Josh Su, Specialist, Public Relations, C: 647-464-4060, E: [email protected]