SkipTheDishes Launches Cineplex Food Delivery Nationwide

Over 130 Theatre Locations Across Canada Now Live on SkipTheDishes

TORONTO and WINNIPEG, Dec. 10, 2019 /CNW/ - SkipTheDishes, Canada's leading and largest food delivery network, and Cineplex, one of Canada's leading media and entertainment companies, today announced that they are adding more than 130 locations nationwide to the SkipTheDishes network. This expansion includes Cineplex theatre locations across the country, as well as a pilot with The Rec Room, Canada's ultimate destination for 'Eats and Entertainment.'

"We are very excited to be able to support Cineplex's largest Canadian delivery launch," said Robert Payne, Vice President National Brands & Strategic Partnerships, SkipTheDishes. "Not only can customers order concession-stand treats for that in-home movie theatre experience, but Mississaugans will also have the first opportunity to order from The Rec Room, which is an exciting addition to the Skip network."

"Cineplex is at the forefront of helping Canadians play, unwind and spend time together, and we are giving guests even more ways to enjoy our fresh and tasty food offerings," said Kevin Watts, Senior Vice President, Exhibition, Cineplex. "We are proud to partner with SkipTheDishes to bring our food beyond the theatre walls so that movie-lovers can satisfy their cravings from the comfort of home."

In addition to concession items like Cineplex's famous popcorn, Skip customers can choose from a variety of convenient pre-bundled combos, including the 'Cineplex Movie Night In Combo.' The combo provides movie-lovers with a Cineplex Store HD movie rental, two medium popcorns, two medium drinks and two medium candy, making it the perfect recipe for a relaxing night in.

Plus, for the first time ever, The Rec Room's fresh and delicious food options can be delivered right to your door. Exclusive to SkipTheDishes, hungry customers can now order menu items for delivery or pickup from The Rec Room at Mississauga Square One, with more locations being added in 2020.

To celebrate the launch, SkipTheDishes is offering free delivery on any Cineplex order over $20 from now until December 22. To find out which Cineplex theatres in your area offer delivery through SkipTheDishes, simply download the SkipTheDishes app and search 'Cineplex.'

About SkipTheDishes

We're more than a food delivery network—at our core, we're a technology company. As Canada's most popular food delivery app, we deliver millions of orders every month to hungry Canadians. Our world-class, unparalleled technology powers a network with tens of thousands of restaurant partners coast-to-coast in hundreds of communities.

We are proudly part of the Just Eat Group. Headquartered in the UK, Just Eat is a world-leader in the food delivery marketplace, with our renowned technology accelerating their global growth.

About Cineplex

Cineplex (TSX:CGX) is a top-tier Canadian brand that operates in the Film Entertainment and Content, Amusement and Leisure, and Media sectors. A leading entertainment and media company, Cineplex welcomes over 70 million guests annually through its circuit of theatres and location based entertainment venues across the country. In addition to being Canada's largest and most innovative film exhibitor, Cineplex also operates successful businesses in digital commerce (CineplexStore.com), food service, alternative programming (Cineplex Events), cinema media (Cineplex Media), digital place-based media (Cineplex Digital Media), amusement solutions (Player One Amusement Group) and an online esports platform for competitive and passionate gamers (WorldGaming Network). Additionally, Cineplex operates location based entertainment complexes specially designed for teens and families (Playdium) as well as Canada's favourite destination for 'Eats & Entertainment' (The Rec Room), and will be opening exciting new sports and entertainment venues across Canada (Topgolf). Cineplex is a joint venture partner in SCENE, Canada's largest entertainment loyalty program.

Proudly recognized as having one of the country's Most Admired Corporate Cultures, Cineplex employs approximately 13,000 people in its offices across Canada and the United States. To learn more, visit Cineplex.com or download the Cineplex App.

