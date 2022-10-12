SkipTheDishes Launches Alcohol Delivery in Saskatchewan

Skip will partner with restaurants and retail alcohol vendors to bring on-demand alcohol delivery to customers across the province

WINNIPEG, MB, Oct. 12, 2022 /CNW/ - SkipTheDishes, Canada's largest and most trusted food delivery network, today announced the expansion of alcohol delivery in Saskatchewan. Skip will provide on-demand alcohol delivery directly to its customers from more than 60 alcohol vendors and restaurant partners across the province.

"We're thrilled to continue our expansion of alcohol delivery across Canada with the launch in Saskatchewan," says Steve Puchala, Senior Vice President, Growth & Restaurant Success, SkipTheDishes. "We've seen tremendous growth in the category since we began offering this service to our customers, and we're proud to provide this additional revenue opportunity for our restaurant partners across the province."

Skip has been delivering alcohol across Canada since 2017, from both alcohol vendors and from restaurant partners as part of a meal order. Across the country, Skip has over 1,000 alcohol partners, and over 4,000 restaurants that offer alcohol as an option for customers.

Couriers in Saskatchewan who will be delivering alcohol must be Serve It Right Certified, and will be required to confirm that a customer's ID matches the name on their Skip profile and that they are of legal drinking age. Couriers will strictly follow SLGA's guidelines pertaining to the sale and provision of alcohol products. If a delivery recipient fails to produce a valid ID, appears intoxicated, or attempts to purchase for a minor or impaired individual, the delivery will be cancelled. At launch, customers can order alcohol between 4pm and 11pm CT.

About SkipTheDishes: SkipTheDishes is part of Just Eat Takeaway.com , a leading global online food delivery marketplace. SkipTheDishes connects millions of customers with over 47,000 Restaurant Partners in Canada.

SOURCE SkipTheDishes

For further information: SkipTheDishes: [email protected]